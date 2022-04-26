Paulina Rubio’s moving message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer

Paulina Rubio reappeared on social networks sending an emotional message to her mother, the actress Susana Dosamantesafter he was diagnosed with a pancreatic cancer. Through your account Instagramthe singer shared a series of photographs of her childhood and adolescence in which she appears with her 74-year-old mother.

“Mommy, strong woman, that’s how she shows me since I was born. Always warm, full of character and with an imposing personality. Nothing ever stops you,” she wrote. “Together we will get ahead, my faith in your speedy recovery is unshakeable. You are in very good hands, I know that the doctors who treat you do so with their hearts,” added the artist.

Likewise, he reiterated the love he feels for his mother and pointed out that he will be by her side accompanying her in the fight against this disease, hoping that she will continue to smile and go through life hand in hand for much longer. “Susana, I don’t need to tell you because you already know, I LOVE YOU, and we will continue to smile and walk together hand in hand. I know that the light and prayers of all of us who love you are with you. Bobe your grandchildren love you. All together from your hand, beautiful mamita, ”she concluded.

the words of the “Golden Girl” They moved their followers and this is demonstrated by the comments where they expressed all their support and good wishes for their mother in this difficult moment. “We send your mom all the strong vibes of health, positive energy!”, blessings for her and your whole family”, “We love you, Pau! All our energy of light with you”, “prompt healing for your mother who we love very much”, “everything will be fine”, “we are with you”, “all in prayer, in love and energy Pau, for your beautiful Mommy. We are your army of love, everything will be fine”, were some of the messages sent by family friends and fans.

Through the media, Dosamantes’ family shared details regarding his health. It is known that she is being treated at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida. Regarding the state of mind of Rubio’s mother, they highlighted that she is calm and animated. “Her children, her grandchildren and her family are united and focused on her recovery. We have full confidence in the medical staff of both Mexico and Miami, which has extensive experience and professionalism in this type of cancer,” they said in a statement.