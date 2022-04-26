Entertainment

Paulina Rubio’s moving message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer

Photo of James James9 mins ago
Paulina Rubio reappeared on social networks sending an emotional message to her mother, the actress Susana Dosamantesafter he was diagnosed with a pancreatic cancer. Through your account Instagramthe singer shared a series of photographs of her childhood and adolescence in which she appears with her 74-year-old mother.

“Mommy, strong woman, that’s how she shows me since I was born. Always warm, full of character and with an imposing personality. Nothing ever stops you,” she wrote. “Together we will get ahead, my faith in your speedy recovery is unshakeable. You are in very good hands, I know that the doctors who treat you do so with their hearts,” added the artist.

