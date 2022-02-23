Paulino Rubio talked about Thalía and threw a stick at her

Paulina Rubio is back in the musical arena. For some time now, the Mexican star has decided to recover the public from her and she is very active in the media and social networks. She is also going on a musical tour with whom she had one of the most controversial rivalries a few years ago, as it was with another Mexican Alejandra Guzmán.

But this time it seems that Paulina’s new rival is none other than Thalía herself. For years the media provoked and also the two Spanish-speaking stars have starred in one of the most relevant musical competitions in pop music and the Latin entertainment medium.

Thalia as beautiful as ever. Source: Archive

This rivalry was only seen in the playlists or in their fans since a very great respect was observed between them professionally and they always moved away from arguing about each other on television programs. This time it seems that it will not be like that since Pauline Rubio She was upset with Tommy Mottola’s wife and I don’t hesitate to say it in the media.

In a television program on the American network Telemundo, Rubio was asked if he would do the same as with Guzmán with Thalia where she answered confused: “Well, they won’t let her, man. I don’t know, she has already told me that she ‘no’ several times because they won’t let her, but she misses it, ”she expressed in a friendly manner.

Paulina Rubio and Thalía would be enemies. Source: Archive

Fans of both pop singers assured on social networks that it is about Tommy Mottola, husband of Thalia. For the followers of the actress, her marriage and the fact that he is a renowned music producer who directly influences her musical career is sufficient reason to confirm that what the Golden Girl said is a reality and that is why the long-awaited meeting or collaboration could never happen, greatly regretting the situation.