Paulo Dybala, Allegri’s decision has arrived

Nothing to do for Paulo Dybala: the striker of the Juventus was not called up by Massimiliano Allegri for the championship match against Lazio, scheduled for Saturday at 6 pm, which marks the resumption of the championship for the Juventus team after the break for the national teams.

Juventus: Paulo Dybala ko, what happened

Paulo Dybala returned to Turin after the double commitment with Argentina. The player on Thursday had undergone some exams who had ruled out particular problems al calf, but at the press conference Allegri had explained that he would have taken precautionary measures, however avoid relapses in view of the next commitments of the Old Lady.

“It is not a question of prudence: on Thursday he did nothing, today he will try to train after a week – explained the Tuscan coach -. His desire is to be available, then we will see why the calf, even if nothing has been detected at the instrumental level, can be dangerous”. Allegri finally decided, in agreement with the medical staff and the player himself, to keep him at rest.

Juventus: who will play in place of Paulo Dybala

Allegri against Lazio of Maurizio Sarri could repeat the 4-4-2 with Morata and Chiesa in the orphan attack of Dybala, on the flanks Cuadrado and Rabiot, McKennie and Locatelli in the center. In defense in front of Szczesny there will be Bonucci and De Ligt, the full backs will be Danilo and Alex Sandro.

There Joya he should be back regularly available for next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Chelsea.

Lazio-Juventus: the bianconeri squads

In addition to Dybala, he will miss the roll call Ramsey, in addition to the other injured Bernardeschi, Chiellini and De Sciglio

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin.

Defenders: De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani.

Midfielders: Arthur, McKennie, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski.

Forwards: Morata, Kean, Kaio Jorge.

