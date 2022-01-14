Paulo Dybala is a concrete idea for Inter. But for now, Juventus remains Joya’s priority

Inter are on the trail of Paulo Dybala and is ready to enter the difficulties that the Argentine and Juventus are encountering in the path of the contract renewal. For the Gazzetta dello Sport, that of the Nerazzurri is not just a disruptive maneuver. It is something more concrete.

The situation with Juventus

Between Dybala and Juventus, we read, the tension has grown a bit in recent weeks. In October there was a handshake for a five-year deal worth 8 million net plus 2 of bonuses. But before reaching the signing, something got jammed and now the Juventus club and the player himself are reflecting, while giving each other priority. The decisive summit is scheduled for February, one way or the other.

The idea of ​​Inter

The Nerazzurri are waiting, aware of the priority that Joya is still giving to Juventus. But if the situation were to change, Marotta would be ready to enter the game. With salary bases possibly different from those on which the Continassa was reasoning, but with the expected farewells of Vidal and Vecino, the total salary would suffer a cut of 16 million gross a year. Enough to eventually work on the courtship of the Juventus Joya.