Paulo Dybala’s nightmare night in Uruguay

While at home Italy we licked our wounds for the bitter draw against the Swiss, which complicated the path of the European champions towards qualification for the World 2022, on the other side of the world the South American champions ofArgentina have bent Uruguay away, putting another pearl to a 2021 that is already historic thanks to the victory of the America’s Cup in July in Brazil.

Uruguay-Argentina, assist and injury for Paulo Dybala

The national team of ct Lionel Scaloni won thanks to a sharp of Angel Di Maria further approaching the goal of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, for which only the official seal seems to be missing.

Not for all the Seleccion players, however, it was a night to remember. TO Paulo Dybala, in fact, once again the Argentina shirt did not bring luck.

The attacker and deputy captain of Juventus has indeed provided theassist winning to Di Maria, but that was the only play to remember of his game, which saw him end up on the referee’s notebook due to a yellow card, then leave the pitch at half-time due to a muscle discomfort in the soleus of the left leg.

From the first news bounced from Argentina something serious was thought of, also in light of the background of the TyC cameras, which reported Joya’s disturbing lip, addressed to Di Maria even before the interval: “Fideo, non I can take it more ”would have said Paulo Dybala before letting himself fall to the ground. Rescued by the medical staff, the attacker then remained on the pitch until the end of the time, only to be replaced by the Inter player Joaquin Correa.

Injury Paulo Dybala, Juventus awaits news

In reality, it does not seem to be anything serious, but just a muscle overload.

Sigh of relief then for Juventus and for Max Allegri, who had already shivered from the injury suffered in the same match by Rodrigo Bentancur, but also for the Uruguayan, victim only of a bruise, the alarm came back soon.

It remains to be seen whether Dybala will remain available to coach Scaloni also for Tuesday night’s match against Brazil, which could give the mathematical qualification for the World Cup.

Uruguay-Argentina, the press crushes Dybala

However, the fact remains that even before the injury the Juventus match was not exciting. In fact, they were unanimous failures by the Argentine press, which cut short the mediocre contribution given by the former Palermo to the cause of Seleccion, underlining yet another wasted opportunityto the player with the national team ..

Dybala, numbers in hand, touched a total of 20 balls, not returning the trust placed in him by Scaloni who, after excluding him from the squad for the America’s Cup, had “fished out” him in September, in light of the good start to the season with Juventus .

In the field for only ten minutes against Venezuela, Joya had been preferred against Uruguay even to Leo Messi, preserved in view of the super match against Brazil, returning to play in the national team after two years.

“It was certainly not his best night” the sentence of ‘Olè’ in commenting on Dybala’s 31st presence with Argentina, with just two goals.

A performance that not even Juventus can satisfy, but on the attacker, about to sign a very rich one contract renewal, has chosen to build a new cycle of hoped-for successes.

