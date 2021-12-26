Paulo Sousa wants Flamengo, but Poland opposes

The Portuguese has received an offer from the Brazilian club with which he would be ready to sign, but the Polish federation opposes the termination of the contract and threatens to turn to FIFA

Paulo Sousa wants to leave the bench of the Polish national team to go to coach Flamengo. A decision taken a few days after having had a long conversation in Lisbon with the directors of the Rio club, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel. For this reason, the Portuguese, former Juventus midfielder and Fiorentina coach, has asked the Polish Football Association to terminate his contract.

Too bad that the Polish leadership came with a sharp no to the Portuguese champion’s request. The president of the football federation, Cezary Kulesza, harshly attacked Sousa via social media, calling him irresponsible: “Today I was informed by Paulo Sousa that he wanted to terminate the contract with Poland by mutual agreement due to an offer from another club – tweeted the No. 1 of the Polish Football Association -. This is an absolutely irresponsible behavior, inconsistent with the previous statements of the coach. Therefore, I firmly refused. ”

A penalty – The only way to free yourself from the Polish grip? Pay. And so now the coach, with the support of Flamengo, would be willing to pay a penalty in order to leave. Paulo Sousa was chosen by the vice-champion club of South America as the successor of Renato Portaluppi after the couple Jorge Jesus-Joao de Deus, currently at the helm of Benfica, had declined the offer to return to Rio where he had already led Flamengo arriving until the conquest of the Libertadores Cup. According to Canal Plus, Poland could even turn to FIFA.

December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 19:28)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link