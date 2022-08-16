Pautips and the message he gave to Selena Gomez

On his Instagram account with more than 8 million 200 thousand followers, the Colombian content creator known as Pautips revealed an unpublished video of the day she met the talented and renowned actress and singer Selena Gomez.

You may also be interested: Greeicy Rendón confesses an alleged flaw in her son Kai.

at the beginning of the video Pautips, who recently showed what his house in Miami is like, speaks in Spanish to introduce Selena to all his followers.

“I’m here with the incredible, beautiful Selena Gomez, friends you can imagine this moment” Paula said to the camera while Selena looked smiling and sent a kiss.

Then he told Selena, in English, what for her are words that God put in her heart at that moment.

“This is like a dream, you are very inspiring. No matter that I have a camera, but I wanted to tell you this: I also believe in God and I know that you have a great purpose with all of us. Thank you for showing yourself so imperfect because that makes you closer and more real and I know it’s difficult, at the same time you save many lives and I want to turn off this camera “concluded the influencer giving this artist a hug.

In the video description, Paula explained why this moment was so important to her and asked his followers what they would have said.

“There are opportunities that only happen once and God put this message in my heart. What would you have told him? Full video of the trip to Los Angeles with Selena Gómez on my YouTube channel, “wrote the famous Colombian.

The reactions of his followers

The video was posted less than an hour and already has more than 17 thousand likes and 130 comments in which Pautips fans congratulated her for the words what did he give to Selena and they were moved by this great dream of Paula.

“Woooo! That’s how it is spoken. We are what comes out of our mouth and without a doubt your heart spoke. Selena and you inspire ”wrote one of her followers.

“If I’m crying with this video, I can’t imagine telling him in real life,” another fan commented.

“Very right Pautips, the best opportunities only happen once and we must take advantage of them and be grateful that they have happened to us, great women who are perfect (note, it depends on the meaning you give to perfect)”.

Not to be missed: Carolina Gaitán and Catherine Siachoque turn on the networks for bikini photos.

Don’t stop reading: Karol G’s sister reveals the sex and name of the baby she is expecting.

You may also be interested in reading: Jessica Cediel and her sisters fall in love with their looks at Nodal concert.