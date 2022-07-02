Pautips met Selena Gomez in person

the influencer Tips met the American artist in person Selena Gomez and so he boasted to his millions of fans.

Through your account Instagramwhere she has more than eight million followers, the young woman revealed that she was one of the guests at an event of the singer’s makeup brand RareBeauty.

Pautips met Selena Gomez

Although the young woman has been on the radar of the artist’s team for some time, since they have had some virtual approaches, the Colombian was finally able to meet her personally.

As detailed, she was one of the few content creators who were invited to an event based on the brand.

“They invited 12 people to have a little intimate time with her, we sat down to talk about the brand and so on.

Selena is the most humble and beautiful celebrity I have ever met, wow, I think I admire her even more after meeting her.”confessed when showing a video of the meeting they had.

Later he was seen with her and expressed how much he admires her.





He also shared a video in which he showed a tender recording of both sharing.

“Selena is beautiful in photos, but even more so in person. Unforgettable. Thank you for this amazing trip. I admire Selena Gomez even more after meeting her in person! wow”, he reiterated.





After its publication, it achieved thousands of “likes” and comments where they were filled with compliments.

“Guapas”, “God wow where have you arrived, how beautiful you look with that outfit”, “beautiful”, “total admiration”, “Omg with Selena Gómez”, “how incredible”, “ohh how cool”, “Wow what emotion, how nice that you have been able to meet her. Successes in your life “were some of the messages left by his fans.

