Pautips talks about his meeting with Selena Gómez: “What a beautiful and simple woman”

It is known to all followers of Tips her passion for makeup, since her content is focused on this field. In this way, from her social networks and other digital platforms, the woman from Bogota has made multiple tutorials on this aspect and, some of them, inspired by the look of Selena Gomez.

Previously, it was known of the admiration that the Colombian content creator feels for the American actress and singer, whom she met personally in these first days of July. Their meeting took place when Paula Galindo (first name of the influencer) made an appearance at an event of Rare Beauty, makeup brand of the interpreter of ‘Lose you to love me’.

To begin with, on his Instagram account Pautips realized that he was preparing to attend the aforementioned event, but after making this publication he uploaded a photograph in which he was seen posing with the actress. Even in the legend of this post, the influencer wanted to leave her public with a particular question: “Do you find us a resemblance?” In view of this question, apparently there are those who consider that there are physical similarities between the two.

It is worth remembering that, in December 2021 when Pautips recreated one of the looks of the former Disney girl, among the comments that users sent her, the influencer was very flattered and there was no lack of someone who wrote “you look a lot like Selena”.

Y Already from his Instagram Stories, Pautips was seen with Gómez widely expressing all his love face to face: “I am telling you that I have no words to express the admiration I have for you, I know you do too, but look at this moment that she gave us (along with other influencers) to share with her and talk about her brand and her products, love you…”.

Later, the woman from Bogota highlighted the impression that the artist left on her after meeting her: “Wow, what a beautiful woman and what a simple and humble woman, she spoke to all of us like any friend who sits in your living room to talk about things.”

On the other hand, as far as Colombian celebrities are concerned, it should not be left out that in August 2021 Selena Gómez released a song together with Camilo; the theme is called ‘999′. About his work with the artist, the singer commented from his social networks: “Proud of the amount of love we put for you! Selena, thank you for being so humble and giving me the pleasure of living this together!”

A couple of years earlier, in 2019, the American singer also worked with another Colombian on a song: J Balvin, to be more precise, the song they both participated in was “I Can’t Get Enough” by producer Benny Blanco.

