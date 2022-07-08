Pavel Isa Contreras, the deputy minister who remains in charge of the Ministry of Economy

With the movement of Miguel Ceara- Hatton to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Pavel Isa Contreras was appointed as the head of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development.

Isa Contreras, who until now served as Deputy Minister of Planning for the Ministry of Economy, is an economist, specialist in public policies and is also a graduate of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec); with a master’s degree in economic policy from the National University in Costa Rica and a doctorate in economics from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, United States.

According to data from his biography, from the end of the 1980s to the mid-1990s, he worked as a researcher in the CIECA group, an economic reflection group of the Dominican Republic, and as director of research for CRIES, a Latin American and Caribbean regional network for social and economic research. He also served as economic advisor to the Ministry of Finance during the Government of Hipólita Mejía.

“His academic work has focused on issues of international trade, trade policy, human development, social policy and rural development. His works have appeared in various types of academic publications, and he has also worked as a professor at universities in the Dominican Republic, Central America and at the University of Massachusetts, in Amherst, United States,” says the biographical note posted on the Ministry of Education website. Economy.

He was also an officer in charge of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and was a research coordinator for the Human Development Office (ODH) of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the Dominican Republic; also served as research professor at INTEC, attached to the Dominican Observatory of International Trade.

As deputy minister, Isa Contreras was in charge of giving the statements about the economic recovery by that institution; In a publication from the middle of last year, the official indicated that the Government lacks an instrument that allows, effectively, to carry out targeted product subsidies for the poorest households, since the Siuben requires a reform in which this technical team works with the support of the Ministry Economy, Planning and Development.

He was also the one who represented the entity on panels and on the Board of Directors of the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel).