Pavel Pardo points to Vasco Aguirre: “He took 2 World Cups from me”

In absolutely all World Cups there is always controversy about final squad listboth of those who are called and those missing. How to forget that Carlos Hemosillo was left out of France 1998 and Cuauhtémoc Blanco from the 2006 World Cup. He was in the same situation Pavel Pardo in two World Cups in which, curiously, Javier Aguirre was the coach.

the nicknamed Baby had already been a World Cup player with El Tri in 1998 under the orders of Manuel Lapuente and it was also in 2006 with Ricardo La Volpe, but when the 2002 Cup was one of the “inexplicable” absentees (like Tato Noriega) on the list of Vasco Aguirre, who eight years later again I would “brush” Pardo from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“On the way to the 2002 World Cup we lived a difficult moment with Ojitos Meza as coach, Javier Aguirre arrives and the first thing he said was: ‘The sacred cows are leaving’. At that moment I did take it badly because I didn’t know what happened or what I stopped doing, he left me out of the World Cup“Pavel said in an interview with the journalist Pedro Antonio Flores.

“I have never discussed it with him and we already coincided in several events, but we have never dealt with that topic on time, but The funny thing is that the two times that Aguirre led the National Team, he erased me“, Added the emerged from the Atlas who defended the shirts of Tecos and America in Mexico.

The revolution did him justice for Germany 2006 What undisputed headline in the La Volpe team, something that was put forward as a challenge in the face of the exclusion experienced four years before and that was also your engine to seek to emigrate to Europewhere he played for stuttgart German, in which it was Bundesliga champion.

“He didn’t take me to the World Cup (2002) and I came out champion with America. Obviously he annoyed me, but I never said anything against him, however, it did motivate me a lot to propose to be yes or yes in the next World Cup. I had vacations that December and I was going to train every day because my comb stung,” he said.