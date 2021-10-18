Pavia calls Milan The Lombard pole of applied research is born

Listen to the audio version of the article

A university with 660 years of history, three Irccs and numerous research centers of excellence, including Cnr, Cnao, Iuss, Infn and the Eucentre Foundation. The territory of Pavia is one of the most dynamic scientific ecosystems in the country, just 15 minutes by train or car from Milan, which has decided to invest in innovation and research to return to the old glories. What had been missing so far to complete this design, however, was the private initiative linked to research. “I believe that the mission of the university is to foster and accompany a new entrepreneurship based on knowledge – explains the rector of the Pavia university, Francesco Svelto – creating all the conditions so that there can be an economic development around the research and innovation centers”.

Hence the idea of ​​giving life to the Gerolamo Cardano Park for sustainable innovation, financed by the Lombardy Region with 12 million euros for the construction of the Park’s research and training center. By 2023 Pavia will have a scientific center in which public and private can dialogue, on the model of what Milan is doing with Mind, the district dedicated to life sciences under construction in the north-west area of ​​the city that hosted the ‘Expo 2015, a one million square meter plot of land (about half of which is intended for private companies) owned by Arexpo, which manages the development together with the Australian multinational LendLease. In addition to the Human Technopole, the new Galeazzi Hospital and the scientific campus of the State University of Milan, companies interested in applied research, technological experimentation and training in the life sciences will be located within Mind.

Thanks to its experience in urban regeneration projects, the University of Pavia turned to Arexpo to find the partner with which to develop the Cardano Park and last July the collaboration agreement between the two bodies was signed. “Our role in the partnership is that of actuators – explains Igor De Biasio, CEO of Arexpo, a company owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Milan and the Fiera Milano Foundation -. We will act as a contracting authority on behalf of the university for the construction of the part dedicated to the laboratories. Furthermore, together with investors and developers whom we will identify in the coming months, we will create the part dedicated to private companies ». According to De Biasio, however, the most important task will be another: «Building the concept of the innovation district of Pavia – he specifies -. The added value that Arexpo brings with the experience of the Mind model is the ability to create an ecosystem that involves all the research organizations present in the area ».

Milano-Mind and Pavia-Cardano are therefore two similar initiatives in the setting and in the basic vision, but complementary and synergistic in the contents, with the declared aim not only of not competing with each other, but rather of collaborating to increase the attractiveness of the Lombardy region as a whole, bringing private investments, students, researchers from all over the world to the territory. «In ten years we will be able to look at the geography of the large area of ​​Milan as a great pole of innovation that goes from West Milan to Pavia – observes the rector Svelto -. Both of these poles will have a scientific part destined to universities, Ircss, research centers and student residences, alongside an infrastructure destined for private companies, which will accommodate 500-600 employees. The third pole of this ideal scientific triangle will be that of Sesto San Giovanni, north-east of Milan, with the City of Health ».

If Mind is focused on life sciences, the Cardano park will work above all on the issues of the environment and well-being, and is already collecting expressions of interest from companies belonging to the health, agri-food, Information technology and new materials sectors.