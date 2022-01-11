Pavoletti defeated opportunist, Pereiro top choice

CRAGNO 6.5 150th in A with the rossoblù jersey, says no to Theate’s left-handed (24th). Not irresistible on Orsolini’s position, at 76 ° he stretches himself out with the help of the pole with an excellent intervention and redeems himself.

ALTAR 6.5 Play simple and very little wrong, without disdaining the advance with some crosses. Warned in the first half.

LOVATO 5.5 Arnautovic greets him immediately with a blow to the face. Risk too much by triggering a guest counterattack: try on levels below the debut.

CARBONS 6 Becca yellow before quarter of an hour, always well positioned without worries.

BELLANOVA 6.5 He cleans the area well, hits a pole with a sure shot (15 °). Always ready to push on the wing, he doesn’t hold back in tackling.

MARIN 5 A bad central pass at the start, he does not dispute a good first half and unfortunately does not go into the second half.

FATS 6 Advance and sort, try the right a bit forced from outside (18th). He does his without ringing, as usual. Shoot high in the finish.

DEIOLA 5.5 An oversized right foot sometimes slows down the action when in possession of the ball. Yellow also for him (57th).

LYKOGIANNIS 5.5 He often fishes Bellanova on the opposite side with sometimes too long traverses. Not entirely convincing.

PAVOLETTI 7 Play on the bank for the comrades who rush, aims to assert the physical. He still scores as an opportunist, the 4th of the season. He takes a bad blow to the chest and has to get out.

JOÃO PEDRO 6.5 First pitch of the match, but offside, he makes the elastic trying to always be present. The fast continues, but Pereiro picks up for the decisive goal.

DALBERT (from 58th, for Lykogiannis) 5 The first ball is wrong and the second too, not the only smudges.

PEREIRO (from the 63rd, for Deiola) 7.5 Perhaps unwittingly, Pavoletti serves the 1-1 ball with a cross-shot. Then he scores, with the help of Theate, a very precious goal-victory.

ZAPPA (from the 80th, for Pavoletti) sv