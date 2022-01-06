Pavoletti, heavy goal. What a good Altar!

CRAGNO 6 Not guilty of Gabbiadini’s goal, he is not actually involved in the first half.

LOVATO 6 Immediately in the fray, collects a yellow (32nd). Focus on simple things, without overdoing it.

ALTAR 7 First in A from the 1st. Interventions without fear, of substance. Maybe not reactive enough at 1-0, but he never gives up and grows with each passing minute. Good boy!

CARBONS 6.5 Check without worry in the parts of Caputo, always remaining well positioned. An excellent ball and chain exit in the second half.

BELLANOVA 5.5 His run to the right is crucial. Surprised on the 1-0 ball, he makes some mistakes.

DEIOLA 6.5 Loses some poisonous ball, risking too much. But he keeps the field and puts in the draw from a few steps. Out for a stomp.

FATS 6 He is in the middle, trying to juggle from an effective screen with some difficulty: without giving up.

MARIN 6.5 Try to speed up the action, also by resorting to game changes. From applause, recovery of the ball plus a suggestion for Deiola’s equal.

LYKOGIANNIS 6 Suffers somewhat opposite to Bereszynski, recovers later with application. To report a descent on the band in the second half.

PAVOLETTI 6.5 He slips into the area on a good suggestion, he always seems to arrive a moment late on the playable balls. He does not forgive, however, on the loose ball that yields the 1-2: a very heavy goal.

JOÃO PEDRO 6.5 He loses an excellent chance at 11th, he is perky and often looks for his teammates with intelligence. He does not realize the third goal in the 82nd minute. Yellow also for him, remains the fulcrum.

FARAGÒ (from the 75th, for Deiola) 6 Last quarter of an hour and enough encouragement, after an endless stop. Welcome back. And he ate a goal in the 92nd minute!

PEREIRO (from the 81st, for Pavoletti) ng