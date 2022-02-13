Pavoletti responds to Pinamonti: Empoli-Cagliari ends 1-1

Cagliari wins another point, drawing a comeback in Castellani’s away match against Empoli. The hosts took the lead with Pinamonti in the first half, Pavoletti entered the second half and found the 1-1, even touching the advantage at the end.

FORMATIONS – For the match of the 25th day, Mr. Mazzarri sent Cragno, Goldaniga, Lovato, Obert, Bellanova, Marin, Grassi, Dalbert, Lykogiannis, Joao Pedro, Pereiro on the field from the first minute.

Andreazzoli responds with Vicario, Stojanovic, Viti, Romagnoli, Parisi, Bandinelli, Asllani, Zurkowski, Bajrami, Cutrone, Pinamonti.

Race direction entrusted to the Abruzzo referee Dionisi.

FIRST HALF – The game is immediately lively and lively and after six minutes the first real chance arrives. It is from Empoli, with Parisi trying from the outside, forcing Cragno to reach out to deflect for a corner. Cagliari responds with a header from Lovato, from a corner kick, which does not create too many headaches for Vicario.

After less than a quarter of an hour the referee Dionisi is injured and is forced to leave the field: in his place the fourth official Marini.

On the 27th, Cagliari loses Lovato, suffering from a muscle discomfort, and Mazzarri is forced to replace him with Altare.

Five minutes later moments of fear for the rossoblù fans: Cragno misses the control of his foot on a back pass and almost the ball does not end up in Cutrone and Pinamonti for the easiest of goals. The Sardinian goalkeeper, however, manages to remedy, then making him the ball. What a thrill!

At the 38th Empoli took the lead. Marin misses the pass in the attack phase, lightning fast counterattack by Bajrami who then catches his only partner in the middle of the Sardinian area: Pinamonti, who controls right, eludes Obert and beats Cragno with his left for 1-0.

In the 7 minutes of recovery again Empoli and again Bajrami, who frees the right from outside, with Cragno who somehow deflects for a corner. And then it is Pinamonti who fails to double just before the break.

Rescue to abritro Dionisi after the injury (Ansa)

SECOND HALF – In the second half Cagliari immediately tries to straighten out the game. He does it after 5 minutes with Pereiro, who tries the shot to go down from distance, with the ball that ends up outside, not far from the seven of the goal defended by Vicario. Then again it is the Uruguayan number 20 who shoots at the net, always with the left-handed, but in this case it is Vicario who denies him the goal, deflecting for a corner.

At the 60th, Empoli claims the penalty for a touch of Goldaniga’s hand, during a duel with Cutrone. The var is checked, but the referee does not grant the foul for a previous offside of Cutrone.

At minute 58 Mazzarri sent Baselli and Ceppitelli onto the field, who took over Lykogiannis and Obert.

Time passes, but the Cagliari forwards fail to create real headaches for Vicario. Altare then takes care of it, trying the shot from outside and finding Vicario’s excellent response.

At the 79th, the Rossoblù coach tries everything out, inserting two other points: out Bellanova and Marin, in Keita and Pavoletti.

The front-wheel drive of the rossoblù immediately gives its effects: at the 84th Baselli tries from the outside, the defense rejects the line, a persistent action is triggered and in the end it is Pavoletti who bucks the goal in front of the goal that is worth the draw.

After less than three minutes, Pavoletti still touches the mark, picking up a Pereiro cross with his head, with the ball touching the intersection of the posts and ending out by a whisker.

In the 7-hour recovery period both teams try, but without chances: it ends 1-1.

