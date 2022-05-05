Paxlovid: WHO recommends the use of antiviral for Covid-19

The World Health Organization strongly recommends the use of paxlovidthe antiviral against Sars-Cov-2 developed by Pfizer, in early treatment of individuals who are positive but at high risk of progression to severe forms of COVID-19. A not indifferent stance that must not, however, make us forget the extraordinary effectiveness of vaccinationpivotal strategy in the prevention of the disease.

THE OLD DRUGS

Since the first cases recorded in our country at the beginning of 2020, it has clearly emerged that treating people affected by Covid-19 was a business. Faced with a virus – and a disease – there is a completely new Research it went by trial and error. While on the one hand they tried to control the symptoms of the disease through the use of anti-inflammatories, on the other hand the scientists tried – while waiting to develop new drugs – to test “old” antivirals in the hope that they would also work against Sars-Cov-2. Unfortunately, of all those tested, none proved effective.

PAXLOVID: HOW DOES IT WORK?

An impasse situation unlocked by the development of paxlovid, a treatment based on the combination of two antivirals (nirmatrelvir / ritonavir). The drug, taken orally, belongs to the category of protease inhibitors, a class of molecules already in use in the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. Nirmatrelvir, which has entered cells, is able to inhibit the activity of a component (the C3-like viral protease) that the virus uses to assemble the proteins of which it is made up of. By failing this function, the virus is no longer able to fulfill its function by going to death. To work at its best, however, the treatment involves the addition of an old HIV drug – ritonavir – which has the task of increasing the duration of action of nirmatrelvir.

WHEN TO TAKE IT?

But timing is everything for paxlovid to take effect. Infection with coronavirus it can be divided into two phases: the first is that of viral replication in which the virus multiplies and the damage is directly caused by its presence; the second one can instead unleash ainflammation in which damage to our body is also caused by our own immune response. Paxlovid, acting on viral replication, must be taken in the first stage of the disease. When the inflammatory phase sets in, it is no longer needed. From the analyzes that led to the approval of the drug it emerged that the administration it has to happen within 5 days of positivity. If given early, paxlovid has been shown to be useful in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by 89% at 28 days from positivity. Not only that, the analyzes showed a reduced viral load in those who received the drug compared to placebo.

WHO PRESCRIBES IT?

The molecule, capable of significantly changing the fate of the disease, is already available in Italy since the end of 2021. But the good news is that unlike in recent months, a few weeks ago AIFA authorized the prescription of the drug by the family doctor: with the prescription you can go to collect the medicine at the pharmacy. A decision to streamline the prescribing process, which will hopefully increase the number of people able to receive the treatment. According to the latest AIFA monitoring, as of 20 April 2022 the number of treatments started was less than 10 thousand despite the high number of cases. But be careful to think that antiviral is the solution to the Covid-19 problem. The vaccine remains themost effective weapon at our disposal to mitigate the pandemic and reduce the impact of the virus.

