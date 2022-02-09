In this article we will not talk about self-diagnosis so we will not aspire to know what causes a change in our body. However, we will see how changes in the iris could indicate a high level of bad cholesterol. This will prompt us to ask for a consultation with the family doctor. First we will have to look in the mirror and observe our iris. We could define the iris as the colored part of the eye. The color is due to the different amount of melanin present and can vary from black to light blue. At the center of the iris we find the pupil that widens and shrinks depending on the external light.

Pay attention if we notice this change in our eyes because it could be a sign of worrying spikes in cholesterol

If we notice a white circle around the iris then it could be the so-called Arcus senile or Getontoxon. Before going into detail, however, it is necessary to differentiate according to whether it appears over 60 years or earlier. In the first case it will be the so-called Senile Arch which occurs frequently among people of advanced age. It would not cause particular concern if of course the nature of this white / gray ring was ascertained. A simple visit to the ophthalmologist will suffice. In these cases the senile arch would not affect sight. If, on the other hand, we notice the presence of this ring before the age of 60, it could be a Lipid Ring.

Causes of the Lipid Ring or Arcus Juvenilis

At a young age or in any case under 60, this symptom could be linked to high cholesterol. It could also be linked to a family predisposition, familial hyperlipidemia. This arc or ring typically occurs around age 45. High cholesterol could lead to the formation of so-called plaques which are nothing more than deposits in the blood vessels. The plaques can grow more and more until they clog the blood vessel, or they may break off and clog smaller blood vessels. This also increases the risks of cardiovascular disease. This is why it is necessary to check the cholesterol levels especially if we notice this circular or semicircular halo around the iris.

In these cases, however, how should we act?

An eye examination must first be scheduled. Later, your doctor may order blood tests to check your cholesterol levels. As we know in less severe cases, a change of diet is prescribed, reducing foods rich in cholesterol such as fats of animal origin. You will therefore have to carry out regular physical activity and possibly a drug treatment will be prescribed.

It is therefore necessary to pay attention if we notice this change in our eyes, particularly in the iris, and to proceed to more in-depth medical investigations.

Deepening

Here are 5 foods rich in omega 3 to eat on a diet, ideal for reducing cholesterol and high triglycerides and with which we could prevent cardiovascular disease