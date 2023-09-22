Pay attention to hormonal changes. forward valley

Mexicali – Officials at the Mexicali Maternal and Child Hospital (HMIM) reiterate that during the menstrual cycle there are signs and symptoms that can warn of other health problems that require immediate attention from a specialist.

The director of HMIM, José Rojas Serrato, indicated that these irregularities can range from suspension of the menstrual cycle, chronic and acute pain, bleeding between periods, bleeding or persistent irregularities in cycle dates.

For example, amenorrhea refers to the absence of menstruation for several cycles or months. This may be due to factors such as stress, excessive exercise, excessive weight loss or hormonal problems.

It may also be a symptom of more serious medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid gland disorders.

Menstrual pain, known as dysmenorrhea, is common, but in some cases it can be so severe that it can significantly impact a woman’s quality of life.

Excessive menstrual pain may be a sign of conditions such as endometriosis or uterine fibroids. If this is unbearable or persistent, a doctor should be consulted.

The regular menstrual cycle usually lasts about 28 days, but can vary from woman to woman.

If a woman experiences extremely irregular menstrual cycles or significant changes in the length of the menstrual cycle, it may indicate hormonal disorders or problems in the reproductive system.

“It is common for some women to believe that being without consistent periodicity in their menstrual cycles is normal and without health risks. They are carelessly defined as women with irregular cycles, while this is not okay. Medical attention should be requested,” he said.

Excessive or prolonged menstrual bleeding, known as menorrhagia, may be a sign of health problems such as uterine fibroids, bleeding disorders or hormonal problems. And if it is irregular bleeding or between normal menstrual periods, it could be a sign of several conditions, such as infection, hormonal changes or even cervical cancer.

The consequences of ignoring these menstrual abnormalities may include reproductive health complications or difficulties conceiving. Not to mention that they’ve already announced other previous health changes.

Early and adequate diagnosis is essential to prevent possible complications.

It is important to request a medical consultation at the health center closest to your home to evaluate each case and determine treatment or referral to a specialist.