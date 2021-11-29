Pay attention to how many times a day we feed our dogs because they could have these major health problems

On numerous occasions we have taken care of our four-legged friends, especially dogs. Although they are part of our family and even if they participate in our life, it is not correct to consider them human beings. They are a different species, with dietary, social and biological needs different from ours. For this reason, for example, it is important to avoid giving dogs some fruits that are harmful to them. Similarly, for the well-being of our animal, it would be better not to give it the waste from our table indiscriminately. Some legumes could be dangerous for their health and should be offered to our pet only after the advice of the veterinarian.

In addition to the quality of the food we prepare for them, the quantity and frequency with which we feed them is also important. However, we will have to find the right balance, paying attention to how many times a day we feed our dogs because they could have these important health problems.

The saying goes: the puppy gnaws at the bone because it cannot swallow it

In cartoon iconography, it is common to meet the character of a dog, intent on gnawing, burying, digging up a bone. Would it therefore be correct to feed our dog with bones, instead of croquettes and treats? After all, for the dog, it should be like returning to a more natural and wild condition.

The answer is quite simple: you can give bones to your dog as long as they are raw and not cooked. Raw meaty bones (such as raw chicken wings or lamb flaps) help keep teeth and gums healthy, provide additional nutrition, and help cleanse the dog’s digestive tract. In agreement with the veterinarian, they should still be part of a varied and complete diet.

Cooked bones, on the other hand, are likely to break easily, can splinter and, if swallowed, can puncture tracts of the digestive system and internal injuries.

In addition to the type of food, the frequency with which we feed our dog is also important. Scientists from the University of Arizona led by Kathleen Kerr have anticipated the results of their recent study called the Dog Aging Project. In this work they studied the data of over 24,000 dogs, especially evaluating the frequency of feeding with animal health.

They would find that dogs fed only once a day would be less likely to develop gastrointestinal, orthopedic and liver disorders. According to the researchers, the benefits of less frequent feeding could be linked to their origins as hunters, such as wolves, where they had to go without food for days.

It is not clear, however, whether this result is related to the frequency of feeding, or to the more limited amount of food during the day. Further studies are being planned to clarify these and other aspects that could help us improve the health of our animals.