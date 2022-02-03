pay attention to how they are paid. Self…

The electricity and gas bills in this period are now a nightmare. Unfortunately indeed the new year brought with it a number of notable increases; according to the latest forecasts, they could lead to spending every family up to an additional 1000 euros per year. Not a small figure, especially if we consider that it is an increase in electricity and gas, two essential elements in all Italian homes. So let’s not talk about expenses that can be avoidedeven being very careful.

If this were not enough, in addition to the increases that then affect many other areas of our daily life, we must always be more careful about scams. Today, in fact, on the internet, scam attempts flock everywhere; especially for those who pay their bills online, it can happen that they get stuck in a situation of this kind. To prevent this from happening and therefore you may be able to get out of it unscathed, we show you which are the most typical scams and how to avoid them.

Electricity and gas bills: payment scams

Paying your bills online is certainly convenient, but this exposes us to problems that generally did not exist with the old traditional payments. Of course, with online payment we mean that with access to the supplier’s website and then introduction of all the data for the balance. If, on the other hand, we have the bank domiciliation, therefore automatic payment, the risks are essentially completely absentthe.

Coming back to us often and willingly the scammers, pretending to be the supplier, they send emails to customers whose addresses they can find and order the payment of old overdue bills, complete with a bulletin and amount to be sent. Many, caught off guard and seriously afraid that there could be worse consequences, pay the bulletin without too many checks on the actual debt, ending up foraging various scammers scattered around Italy.

On other occasions instead scammers, always pretending to be electricity or gas suppliers, extrapolate customer data, even sensitive data such as banking, ending up emptying the accounts.

In short, the road in this environment is often jagged with difficulties and people who, behind online anonymity, they try in every way to steal part of their wealth from people.

How to avoid scams

In reality, online scams are as frequent as they are easy to spot. First of all, if we receive a payment reminder or any other email from someone posing as our supplier, let’s verify immediately e-mail address where the message is coming from. Often and gladly you will notice completely meaningless addresses.

Then check the payments already made; if you are in compliance you pay nothing more. Finally, if you are not sure of a payment to be made, calling your supplier only costs a few minutes and you will be more relaxed.