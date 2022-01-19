Snoring has become a real problem. When we go to sleep in the evening or even just in the afternoon nap, we often wake up to our heavy breathing. In cases of light sleep we are able to notice it easily, while when we are very tired we tend to disturb the person who is with us in the bed. We do not notice and often make annoying noises when the other sleeps. There are many causes behind heavy breathing. Some of these are dictated by our body, others by external factors such as the positions we take.

Here are the main physical causes

One of the main problems of snoring is due to the partial occlusion of the airways. These are located behind the throat, in the oro-pharyngeal tract: the air does not pass normally and causes the tissues to vibrate. This obstruction phenomenon is much more common in people over the age of 50. Due to the fact that the throat narrows and its muscle tone is reduced. Allergies, nasal congestion could be other common causes. The fact that the nose is blocked with mucus could cause a heavier breathing from the mouth. Being overweight also in this case determines an increase in the tissue at the neck and throat. This is why people with a few extra pounds snore more frequently.

Pay attention to how we snore because sleep apnea could be the first sign of these more serious diseases

But snoring is not always synonymous with old age or obesity. It often happens that even people in perfect shape make noisy night sounds. Pay attention to how we snore because sleep apnea could be the first sign of these more serious diseases. In cases where it occurs mild and nocturnal it could indicate obstructive sleep apnea. It is a serious sleep disorder with a high risk of diseases such as stroke, diabetes, heart disease. There are no real causes, but only factors that can create greater relaxation of the muscles of the airways. Alcohol consumption, smoking as a habit, and the use of drugs to induce sleep cause sleep apnea.

The symptoms are the following: habitual and persistent snoring for at least 6 months, breathing pauses in sleep, awakening with a sense of suffocation, the need to go to the bathroom often and excessive sweating. While you are always very tired during the day, you have morning dizziness and little attention for everyday activities. In the event that these symptoms occur, it is necessary to consult your general practitioner and, if necessary, proceed with polysomnography. This is not an invasive test, it just monitors our nocturnal activity.

With bands applied to the abdomen, our snoring, heart rate and respiratory flow are recorded. In addition, saturation is also monitored. In reality, the real cure for this problem is not pharmacological. But our whole body simply needs to be monitored with healthy eating, reducing heavy foods and alcohol before sleep, and the position we use for sleeping.

