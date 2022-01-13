pay attention to quantities, the American study – Libero Quotidiano





More than 7 grams of olive oil per day are enough to reduce the risk of mortality for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative and respiratory diseases. A little more than half a tablespoon, in short. This was revealed by a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and quoted from Messenger. Instead, they must be eliminated or in any case reduced margarine, butter, mayonnaise and milk fat. Replacing 10 grams of these foods with the equivalent amount of olive oil helps reduce the risk of serious diseases.





The research focused on 60,582 women and 31,801 US men free of cardiovascular disease and not affected by cancer at the beginning of the research in 1990. The investigation went on for 28 years, during which the diet of these people was carefully analyzed. The “enlisted” had the task of answering a question in particular, that of the frequency with which certain foods were consumed, especially fats and oils. But also what was used to cook and season foods at the table.





At the end of the survey, the researchers compared those who rarely or never consumed olive oil with those who were in the highest consumption category. And at that point it emerged that the latter had 19% less risk of cardiovascular mortality, 17% less for cancer, 29% less for neurodegenerative diseases and 18% less for respiratory diseases.



