Health

pay attention to quantities, the American study – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read


More than 7 grams of olive oil per day are enough to reduce the risk of mortality for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative and respiratory diseases. A little more than half a tablespoon, in short. This was revealed by a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and quoted from Messenger. Instead, they must be eliminated or in any case reduced margarine, butter, mayonnaise and milk fat. Replacing 10 grams of these foods with the equivalent amount of olive oil helps reduce the risk of serious diseases.

Fast food and autoimmune diseases, the study: health at risk, which foods condemn you

The research focused on 60,582 women and 31,801 US men free of cardiovascular disease and not affected by cancer at the beginning of the research in 1990. The investigation went on for 28 years, during which the diet of these people was carefully analyzed. The “enlisted” had the task of answering a question in particular, that of the frequency with which certain foods were consumed, especially fats and oils. But also what was used to cook and season foods at the table.

Sick heart? The mistake not to make at the New Year's Eve dinner: what can kill you

At the end of the survey, the researchers compared those who rarely or never consumed olive oil with those who were in the highest consumption category. And at that point it emerged that the latter had 19% less risk of cardiovascular mortality, 17% less for cancer, 29% less for neurodegenerative diseases and 18% less for respiratory diseases.

Heart attack and high cholesterol, the fault of plastic: the shock study that distorts our habits

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

It sounds incredible, but this is the daily dose of coffee that could be good for your health and stave off atherosclerosis

December 1, 2021

what it is, how it manifests itself and how to deal with it – Sanremonews.it

4 weeks ago

Does the pill give you a headache? It could be the grapefruit’s fault

November 3, 2021

Illness in the gym, eighth-grade girl rushed from Pegaso to Meyer [notiziediprato.it]

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button