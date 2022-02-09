pay attention to salaries and pensions, you have to choose

The new rule can bring about a real revolution in terms of pensions and severance pay.

Let’s try to understand what is happening. With the new rule on the so-called silence-assent 6 months after retirement, the worker, and therefore a future retiree, must make a clear and precise indication.

He will basically have to indicate whether he wants his severance pay to be paid to him or to be paid automatically into a pension fund. So a whole new regulation and it is important to understand what changes. All this stems from the thematic table that the government and the unions are holding precisely on the so-called supplementary pension. So this comes out of the agreement between the government and the social partners new legislation on silent consent.

What happens to your severance pay

As we know, the risk for many is retiring with a very meager pension. So the idea would be to merge the severance pay into a pension fund in such a way that it can be integrated. But many turn up their noses: isn’t this a way to sacrifice the severance pay because the pension will be too poor? There are those who fear so. In the silence of the worker, with this new project, the severance pay will end up in the pension funds. In fact, there is a real possibility that the pensions of the future will be really tight and with practically punitive exit conditions. In fact, apparently this is what future retirees will be entitled to: go out at a very late age or really poor figures.

A severance pay sacrificed to a too meager pension?

This is the meaning of bringing the severance pay towards pension funds that supplement meager pensions. Precisely for this reason many are asking for the European universal basic income that can supplement the meager pension that will probably await us. Many, indeed, too many will retire with very low pensions and the youngest will probably never see retirement. A project is being planned to remedy this objectively dramatic situation in the EU, the establishment of a universal basic income to be provided to all citizens without distinction to ensure a dignified existence for all.

At the moment the EU is collecting signatures to understand how many want this measure. Once the signatures have been reached, the proposal will pass to European Parliament and from there, into the lives of citizens. Unfortunately, the pension issue remains very problematic. In any case, it is not lost on anyone that after this transitional year, pensions will be less friendly from next year and advantageous.