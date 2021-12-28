News

pay attention to the appeal of the richest man in Mexico

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is the third richest man in Mexico. He is famous for being the quintessential Mexican businessman, but also the keeper of Bitcoin, as defined in his autobiography. His has certainly not gone unnoticed appeal disseminated and published in a video on Twitter for the upcoming New Year. Salinas talked about Bitcoin and fiat currency. Let’s find out what she said and what goal she expects for the queen of cryptocurrencies.

Buy Bitcoin

Buy Bitcoin!“. This is the summary of the video message posted by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico, on his Twitter profile. Not only that, but he also advised all investors to steer clear of money fiat. So, according to what he stated, the only wise thing to do would be to invest in the queen of crypto:

Stay away from fiat money. Be it the dollar, the euro, the yen… they are all the same. It’s fake money made out of paper lies. Central banks are producing more than ever.

A strong accusation, this from Salinas, which also defines what goal he would see for Bitcoin in the very near future in Mexico. His wish would be to transform Banco Azteca, Mexico’s second largest retail bank, into the first lender capable of doing business in BTC. An ambitious project that must however deal with the regulators, who are not exactly convinced, indeed opposed, to cryptocurrencies.

Indeed, in September, Alejandro Díaz de León, governor of the Central Bank of Mexico, had stated that Bitcoin it would never become legal tender. This is because they are extremely volatile and devoid of any regulation, which is why their use in the financial market is currently prohibited.

The SEC also seems to think similarly, as does China. Nevertheless, Bitcoin it’s still the best gift you can give and, as Salinas states, a good one investment for the future, according to many leading analysts.

