Today the detail on the new protocol for Covid, the FIGC explained that 35% of the positives are calculated on 25 players. With 9 positives in a team you can therefore postpone a match. Attention now to the position of Venice, which already had four positives at Covid. In the last they were out Johnsen, Romero, Haps and Mazzocchi.

Now, however, other positives are coming, there are several cases after the rapid swabs and now the official is expected after the molecular ones. Venezia will soon clarify, meanwhile Ansa told the situation: “Outbreak of covid-19 in Venice: the presence of some positives among the card-holders is certain. Maximum confidentiality applies to how many players have contracted the virus, what is known is that to determine the positivity is a screening based on the rapid swabs that have been administered to the athletes. The club, before releasing official information, is waiting to have a complete picture on the number of people involved, with the results of the last molecular swabs scheduled for tomorrow. It is still premature to be able to define whether the company will be able to make the transfer to Milan against Inter, scheduled for Saturday at 6 pm. With the rules that came into force today, if 35% of the players in the ‘athletes group’, set at 25, are positive, then nine players, the whole team will stop ”. A situation therefore to be monitored carefully in view of Inter v Venezia, valid for the 23rd day.

