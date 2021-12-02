Pay attention to the reason to use when making a bank transfer to a relative because the tax authorities do not forgive

Tax inspections, aimed at combating tax evasion, continue to affect current accounts. By now, with the Tax Registry, all bank movements of taxpayers are under the magnifying glass of the Revenue Agency. Among the most suspicious transactions, there are those from and in favor of relatives, who lend themselves more easily to evasive maneuvers. So, we have to be very careful about what we do. Pay attention, therefore, to the reason to use when making a bank transfer to a relative because the tax authorities do not forgive. In this regard, it is necessary to know some rules. In the hypothesis, there is no obligation to fill in the field relating to the reason for the transfer, also because it is nothing more than a self-declaration. However, it can become difficult to contest when it is first of all plausible and in any case in line with the facts. This does not mean that the indication of the reason can keep us free from controls. However, if the justification holds, we will not be forced to suffer the appropriate sanctions.

In the typical case of transfers to relatives, it is advisable to indicate in the description, the item: “gift or gifts” or “donation”. The same is true if the purpose is more specific, as in the case of a loan or a donation for a specific reason. Then, we will specify the reason for the loan or donation, such as: “donation for dentist or wedding dress purchase”. Or, “contribution for the purchase of a first home” or for “university expenses”, etc. The same applies if it is a gift for an anniversary. Well, it must be indicated in the most specific way possible, since the veracity of the operation is later more easily demonstrable. Of course, there is a difference between the donation / gift, the contribution and the loan. The first, in fact, is the transfer of the sum free of charge. Instead, the contribution indicates a sum that does not cover all the expenses that the recipient will have to face. The loan, on the other hand, presupposes a subsequent repayment of the sum sold.

Hypothesis of donation and relative advantages

Ultimately, whenever we want to avoid checks for a bank transfer to a relative, it is good to indicate the reason. Furthermore, in this regard, we must know that donations are not subject to any taxation, up to 1 million euros. However, they normally require the intervention of the notary, if they are not of modest value, as long as they are direct. The indirect ones, on the other hand, do not even require the intervention of the notary, even if of a very high amount. By indirect we mean those in which the enrichment of the donee does not take place through a direct transfer of money or other benefits. Rather, they occur when the donor disposes of a right in favor of the donee or assumes an obligation towards this. Think of the school hypothesis of those who buy a car that is registered in the name of another person.