Pay attention to the Superbonus 110%! Change again! The excluded!

Did you think the Superbonus 110% had found its definitive version? Unfortunately you were wrong.

In fact, this bonus changes its rules again for 2022.

Or better, it is the Draghi government that changes further with the change made in the new draft of the 2022 Budget Law.

But to understand how we came to be amazed by these changes, let’s go back to the stages of the Superbonus 110%.

Let’s say it was the first bonus that we were sure would be renewed for next year as well. The reason is very simple.

Indeed, it is a fundamental measure to achieve the objectives set within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, also known as PNRR.

What goals are we talking about? Those of renewal and energy efficiency obviously.

Well, to tell the truth when the draft of the Budget Law for next year was published it was a real shock. Indeed, the Superbonus 110% had changed and was expected for the villas until 30 June next year.

This meant that there had been no extension for anyone who wanted to renovate their villas.

In principle we can say that in the DPB, ie in the Budget Planning Document, the Superbonus was extended only for condominiums.

In the same document we witnessed a further shock, namely the stop of the 90% Facade Bonus, the second most loved bonus by Italians after the Superbonus as regards the Home Bonus slot.

All this has aroused enormous controversy that led the government to rethink.

Consequently, when the second draft relating to the 2022 Budget Law was drawn up, something changed.

The 110% Superbonus measure changes again! The villas are included until 31 December 2022.

Still, it is too early to sing victory.

Indeed, you should know that the rules remain the same until 30 June 2022. Subsequently there will be a new requirement to be respected for the villas: the ISEE.

This means that only those who have an ISEE indicator of less than 25,000 euros will be able to access the concession.

Furthermore, from 2024 the measure will be further limited as regards the percentage of deduction.

But let’s proceed in order. In this article we are going to investigate all the changes that have been made to the Superbonus 110% in order to understand who will be excluded.

Attention to the Superbonus 110%: when does it end?

We understand that the Superbonus 110% revolution is not going to end. This measure is constantly changing and we will not know its final form until the 2022 Budget Law is officially enacted.

Let’s start by saying that we knew it would be extended. Indeed, on this we would have almost put our hand in the fire.

The motivation is very simple and we have already mentioned it previously. Indeed, the 110% Superbonus contributes to the achievement of the objectives set within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Well, now that we know that it has been extended, let’s find out what the deadlines for this measure are.

First of all it is good to make a difference regarding the types of properties.

In fact, when we talk about condominiums and cooperatives we can remember that the deadlines will be very long. Unfortunately we cannot say the same for the villas.

In fact, this umpteenth revolution of the Superbonus 110% is based precisely on this sector.

So let’s figure out how long we can use the 110% Superbonus to renovate our villas and with what limitations.

Let’s start by saying that the 110% Superbonus for villas will be active until 31 December 2022. Six months longer than what was foreseen in the Budget Planning Document.

Still, it won’t be all that simple.

Indeed, the Superbonus will remain exactly as we know it now until 30 June 2022. Subsequently, from 1 July until its expiry, it will be accessible only to those who have an ISEE indicator of less than 25,000 euros.

Now that we have understood that the 110% Superbonus change mainly concerns the villas, let’s investigate the news for the other types of properties.

Taking into consideration the cooperatives we must keep in mind the date of June 30, 2023. In fact, by that date the works foreseen with the bonus must have been carried out for at least 60%.

Finally, it is also good to consider everything related to renovations and improving the energy efficiency of condominiums.

Indeed, they will have an extension without any restrictions until 31 December 2023.

Yet, we often read around that the Superbonus 110% will end in 2026. What does this mean?

It is true, according to what we know today, the measure has been extended until 2026, but until the end of 2023 it will be as we know it today, then it will change.

This means that starting from 2024 we will no longer talk about Superbonus 110%, but the percentage of the tax deduction will drop to 70% and then to 65% in 2026.

A notable change, don’t you think?

Superbonus 110% (or better, 80%) for the tourism sector

Exactly, in the draft of the Budget Law for 2022 it is stated that tourist facilities will also be able to enjoy the 110% Superbonus concessions.

Or rather, we should call it Superbonus 80%.

In fact, you must know that such structures cannot be admitted within the classic measure.

Consequently, an ad hoc path dedicated to the tourism sector was set up.

In this case we have dubbed it Superbonus 80%. Consequently it is clear that it is a measure that provides for a smaller but still considerable tax deduction.

Here, now that you have understood that the Superbonus will also be present in the tourism sector, let’s also understand until when it can be used.

Well, the expiry date is set at the end of 2024.

This tax deduction will be applied to all renovations of tourist facilities such as digitization, setting up of spas and swimming pools and removal of architectural barriers.

The 110% Superbonus changes again: towing and towing jobs

Speaking of Superbonus 110% we must necessarily mention his characteristic works: those towing and towed ones.

Obviously, before starting to understand if the rules will change also around these types of jobs, we need to define them.

When we talk about driving jobs we refer to that type of jobs that are essential to get the Superbonus 110%. We therefore refer to activities aimed at reducing seismic risk or energy requalification.

Instead, when we talk about trailed jobs we are referring to those jobs that may not be enough on their own to get the Superbonus 110%. Still, towed jobs can be done alongside towing jobs.

Well, after having defined them, let’s see if the rules will change in this sector.

The answer is no. Indeed, from the draft of the Budget Law for 2022 it seems that these works will continue to be carried out in the same way and with the same requirements.

So what will it take to get the 110% Superbonus?

First of all it will be essential to be in possession of the CILAS which certifies the declaration of commencement of the works.

Subsequently, when it comes to towing and towing jobs, they will remain the same as previously foreseen. To find out the complete list of these jobs, just consult the website of the Revenue Agency.

Superbonus 110%: how does the tax deduction work? Change something?

Since we are on the subject of changes it is normal to wonder that the tax deduction could change as well.

For the moment, however, we want to reassure you. Indeed, until 2024 we will see the same rules for the tax deduction, with the same percentages.

In fact, as we said previously, starting from 2024 we will no longer talk about Superbonus 110%, but the percentage of the tax deduction will drop to 70% and then to 65% in 2026.

What methods of use do we know for this measure for the moment?

Tax deduction, paid over 5 years;

Refund with tax credit;

Credit transfer to the bank.

Superbonus 110%: other news with the Anti-Fraud Decree

We have last-minute news regarding the home bonus sector, which also includes our Superbonus 110%.

We are talking about very recent changes that have arisen after the approval of the Anti-Fraud Decree by the Council of Ministers.

How recent? Well, just think that this approval took place on 10 November 2021.

The purpose of this decree was very simple: regulate very strictly all the incentives that have been established for the construction sector.

Fraud interventions must be avoided in these cases, but in what sense?

Let’s say that without the application of a maximum list price for the various interventions, people could increase the costs that would be paid or reimbursed by the state.

Consequently, with the Anti-Fraud Decree, new features are introduced for the following home bonuses:

Super bonus 110%;

Ecobonus;

Sismabonus;

Restructuring Bonus;

90% Facade Bonus which will soon be called 60% Facade Bonus (starting from 2022).

Well, the Anti-Fraud Decree intervened for these measures. Indeed, all those who opt for the assignment of credit or for the discount on the invoice, should suspicious activities occur or should fall within the “profiles at risk”, could see this possibility blocked for 30 days.

But how will this suspension take place?

It will be formally communicated by the Revenue Agency directly to the interested parties. Once the possibility of taking advantage of the discount on the invoice and credit transfer has been suspended, the necessary checks will be carried out on a case-by-case basis.