Electronic money has found enormous application and diffusion all over the world, with some countries already “ahead” of others: various kinds of wire transfers, cards and ATMs are now part of common life and often they are forms of payment and money transaction “incentivized” by several parties.

The spread of smartphones has certainly influenced and also the position of the last governments is decidedly in favor of these tools, even if the abandonment of cash, although advocated, still seems far away.

Electronic Risks

Despite being perceived as more “secure”, electronic money inevitably lends itself to some problems that depend both on the user but also on the very nature of cards and ATMs, which store users’ personal data, which can be anyway ” stolen ”by thieves, despite the latest security systems, they are never 100% protected. In addition to the already known technique of phishing, which we have already talked about, other examples of fraudulent actions are still quite widespread even in the real world.

Pay attention to these ATMs: this is what can happen

Cards and ATMs are mainly used to withdraw cash and perform other operations through the counters. Over the years, the techniques for stealing sensitive data have evolved like security systems, so special attention must be paid to the counters themselves.

It should be remembered that malicious people need both the 4 or 5-digit PIN code and the data on the card, present in the magnetic strip.

The PIN can be stolen from a keyboard placed above the original one, previously concealed, but also through any small cameras placed near the keyboard itself, while the card data can be stolen through the devices Skimmer, often placed near the card insertion slot, then suitably camouflaged with the surrounding environment.

Better keep your eyes open!