Pay attention to these blood glucose values ​​during these particular hours of the day because they indicate the presence of diabetes

Blood glucose is a subject to pay particular attention to, as it is both a symptom and a cause of diabetes, an ever-spreading disease. Diabetes carries a number of complications.

In this sense, the high amount of sugar in the blood could lead to arteriosclerosis, which is a structural deformation of the blood vessels which, in turn, could cause heart attacks and strokes. Unfortunately, the list of complications does not end there, as it could also affect eyesight, teeth and kidneys.

There are several types of diabetes and the most serious is type 1, in which high blood glucose levels are also due to the absence of insulin produced by the pancreas. This is why, if you are in this stage, you need insulin injections, strictly prescribed by your doctor.

Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is caused by insufficient but existing insulin production which, in any case, does not involve its integration. It would be advisable, in fact, to keep it under control with therapies and healthy and correct nutrition exclusively indicated by the doctor.

In fact, in diabetes of this type, insulin is produced but it is not sufficient for the needs, due to obesity or overweight that could accompany the affected patient. Usually the cause is an incorrect lifestyle and a diet rich in fats and sugars. But if we are not aware that we have diabetes, how do we know it?

Blood tests and glucometer

If we have never had problems of this type or if there have never been cases of familiarity in our own home, but we want to measure glucose levels for prevention, what should we do?

There are two options. The first is to go to your doctor for a blood test prescription. After taking the sample, you should go back to the doctor to view the analyzes and give his feedback.

The second is to buy a glucometer at the pharmacy, an effective and useful tool specially designed to measure blood sugar at home. Pay attention to these blood glucose values ​​during these particular hours of the day because they indicate the presence of diabetes.

First of all, we should measure blood sugar as soon as we wake up and fasting, as the Veronesi Foundation claims. If the meter measures levels between 100 and 125 mg / dl, even if we have never suffered from it, we should be careful. But it is when it exceeds the threshold of 125 in fasting that it could be diabetes.

Also, we should measure it both before and after two hours have passed since the main meal.

If we do the blood glucose curve and after two hours the amount is between 140 and 190, then we should be especially careful. But it is when it is above 200 that it is a diabetes condition. In these cases, we recommend adopting a healthy and balanced diet and exercising. But above all, we recommend that you contact your doctor, who will indicate everything that should be done.

