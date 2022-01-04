Pay attention to these dates: what awaits us with the car tax in 2022

The car tax, ie the tax on the ownership of a car, is a tax that must be paid on an annual basis, and which is regulated by the individual regions. Only in the event of non-compliance, in fact, does the Revenue Agency intervene.

Peculiarity of the stamp is the expiration personalized. The final term of each is calculated on the basis of the first payment of the tax. Therefore, the tax must be paid annually, but not from January 1st to December 31st. So here are the dates to keep in mind for the year 2022.

Here are the deadlines for this year

Owners of a vehicle not subject to tax exemption must pay the car tax starting from January 1st to January 31st 2022 if it expires on December 31st of the previous month. The payment must instead be paid from 1st to 28th February 2022 if the deadline is set for 31st January of the previous month. And so on. You pay from 1st to 31st March 2022, if the deadline is the previous 28th February; from 1st to 30th April 2022 if the deadline is 31st March; from 1st to 31st May 2022 if the stamp expires on 30th April of the previous month; from 1st to 30th June 2022 if the deadline is 31st May; from 1st to 31st July 2022 if it expires on 30th June; from 1st to 31st August 2022 if the deadline is 31st July; from 1st to 30th September 2022 if the deadline is 31st August; from 1st to 31st October 2022 if it expires on 30th September; from 1st to 30th November 2022 expiring on 31st October; from 1st to 31st December 2022 if it expires on 30th November.

As explained above, the car tax is one regional tax, therefore, it is the individual Italian regions that take care of the entire management, making use of the Revenue Agency service.

Car tax: how much do you pay?

To find out the amount of your car tax, it is necessary to examine the community legislation on polluting emissions present on the registration certificate. In this way it is possible to evaluate which directive affects the car and then multiply the corresponding value by each kW of vehicle power or HP (this if the maximum power with this unit of measurement is still reported in the vehicle registration certificate. ).

The tax relating to the year 2022 can be paid at the Aci centers (Automobile Club d’Italia) or directly on the Aci online portal, but also at the post office, at Lottomatica offices, at ATMs or in tobacconists affiliated with the ITB bank.