A healthy home environment is absolutely essential for our health. For this, it is important to make sure that there are no harmful chemicals or parasites in the house. But among the most common, and also potentially the most dangerous, pitfalls that lurk in our homes there are also molds and spores. Especially in the colder and humid months, molds and spores can put our health at risk, sometimes without us noticing. These organisms, in fact, can also hide in places that we generally do not see or control. If we have suspicious symptoms, it is important to make sure there are no molds and spores in the house. Let’s see what symptoms they could give rise to.

Pay attention to these symptoms that could indicate the presence of mold and spores in the house, even if not visible

Symptoms of mold and spore poisoning are mostly respiratory symptoms. They are generally more severe in children, the elderly, or the sick. So pay attention to these symptoms that could indicate the presence of molds and spores in the house, even if not visible: these are respiratory symptoms such as asthma and cough, especially at night.

Then there are other symptoms that affect the skin, such as skin rashes or itching of mysterious origin. Mold and spore poisoning could also weaken our immune systems and therefore make us more vulnerable to other ailments and diseases.

But where could mold and spores hide in the house?

Favorite hiding places for molds

We carefully check the walls, especially in the corners of the rooms. But be careful, sometimes molds hide in less visible places on the wall, for example behind sofas or furniture. We then move all the furniture around the house to check that these dangerous microorganisms are not present. But the walls aren’t the only hiding place.

Let’s check inside the refrigerator. Molds could be hiding in the fridge seal, or on the bottom of the trays where we keep vegetables and other foods.

Not only that, the bathroom is also one of the most popular places for molds. Especially the shower curtain could be a mold hiding place, in addition to the washer seal.

We wash shower curtains, fridge trays and gaskets periodically

If we have noticed any mold on the wall, it is important to call a professional who will be able to help us get rid of it. If, on the other hand, the molds have developed on objects such as the shower curtain or the fridge trays, we can also do it ourselves. We carefully wash these items with products that kill mold, such as bleach.

It is also very important to keep the humidity in the house under control. If we don’t want to buy an electric dehumidifier, here’s how to make a home-made dehumidifier at almost zero cost to eliminate winter humidity.