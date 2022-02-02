pay attention to these two clauses

The Superbonus 110% is a tax relief which consists of a 110% deduction of the expenses incurred starting from 1 July 2020 for the realization of specific energy efficiency interventions or for the reduction of the seismic risk of buildings.

For expenses incurred starting from January 1, 2022, the deduction must be divided into 4 equal annual installments.

Alternatively, it is possible to opt for an advance contribution in the form of a direct discount on the invoice or the assignment of the credit corresponding to the deduction due.

The assignment can be arranged in favor of:

the suppliers of the goods and services necessary for the implementation of the interventions;

of other subjects;

of credit institutions and financial intermediaries.

In recent days, a committee has been set up to protect the rights of the holders of the tax credit transferred to Poste Italiane. The institute, according to the president of the same committee, provides some clauses on which to pay close attention. Let’s see better what it is.

Superbonus 110%: pay attention to these two Poste Italiane clauses

In these days, the Committee for the protection of the rights of private holders of the Ecobonus 100% credit, transferred to the Italian Post Office for compliance with the contractual terms, was born. According to the chairman of the same committee, Gianluigi Falcone, Poste Italiane “is not respecting the contractual terms of the twenty working days of credit settlement from the day of notification of acceptance by the Revenue Agency”.

Poste Italiane, for its part, declares that the credit disbursement times are motivated by much more in-depth checks on the entire procedure.

In any case, that’s not all: there are two other clauses considered by the chairman of the committee to be “hateful”. First of all, “Poste Italiane does not grant the customer any credit advances”, moreover “their credit management program does not allow the insertion of a new transfer agreement if the previous one is not closed”.

