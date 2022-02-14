pay attention to this, it is worth over 10 thousand euros. Look for it

The price of these rare coins has reached an exorbitant figure, if you own it, you could have a great fortune in your hands.

When we talk about rare coins, fun we tend to think of ancient coins that have been out of circulation for some time, but this is not always the case. Small treasures can be hidden in our portfolio for the keen eye of collectors and numismatics enthusiasts. Indeed high-value collectibles can also be hidden among the euro.

Recognizing them among the common specimens, that is, those we use every day to pay, is not easy at all. This article lists rare coins or coins that have acquired value over time, focusing in particular on 2 euro cut. In fact, some of these have reached a value that can reach 10,000 euros.

Let’s find out together what they are, how to recognize them and above all their value, in fact we may already have some in our hands, without even realizing or knowing the treasure we are possessing.

Rare coins, what they are, how to recognize them and their value

To be considered rare, the coins in question must have some specific characteristics, which can be minting errorsor small production defects, or have been produced in short runs. For example, the commemorative coins.

Obviously, the better the condition of the coin, the greater its value for collectors. In fact, the most sought-after are a “Brilliant Uncirculated” or specimens minted and never used. On this occasion we are talking about a highly sought-after coin both for its beauty but above all for its high value that reaches 10,000 euros.

We are talking about the 2 euro coin from the Principality of Monaco, minted in 2007to commemorate the Princess Grace Kelly. Its rarity depended on the limited edition, in fact there are only 2000 copies, many of which are already in the possession of collectors. Furthermore, its high value is justified by the fact that it is a celebratory coin.