pay attention to this message

There is a new danger for all users on WhatsApp. In fact, a message risks stealing your account: how to defend yourself from scam.

There are not a few dangers that users incur on Whatsapp. In fact, although the instant messaging application is protected with the end-to-end encryption, there are always many bad guys who manage to reach us. Now hackers have a new method of stealing accounts. In fact, one message is endangering millions of profiles. This trick was born using WhatsAppWeb. In fact, to access the desktop version you need a verification code, which if it got into the wrong hands could cause you to lose your account.

For this reason, the State Police wanted to release a message on their Facebook page. In fact, the Fiamme Oro warns users by writing: “To activate the messaging app Whatsapp on your own smartphone you must enter a code that is sent via SMS to the device. Through this procedure the cybercriminals are able to do deliver an SMS to the victim in which the sending of this code is requested, making the sender appear phone number of a contact in the address book“.

The police concluded by warning citizens: “Sending the code allows them to activate a new Whatsapp on a different device but referring to the telephone number of the chosen victim who, in fact, loses his “property“. For this reason one must be careful not to risk give away sensitive data to cyber criminals.

WhatsApp, now you can dictate a message: how to do it

Almost all people in the world now use Whatsapp every day, with the application that allows everyone to text and call for free. Furthermore, its use becomes increasingly essential for everyday life. Users, every day, find more and more ways to simplify the use of colossus of Menlo Park. For example, a trick has popped up for write text messages by dictating them to the speech synthesizer.

In fact, all users can use the synthesizer automatically installed inside the smartphone to dictate a written message. So just say on your cell phone: “Ok Google“. Then you will have to add: “Send a WhatsApp message to …”And finally proceed by dictating the message to be sent to that person. Alternatively you can use the application ‘Voice To Text‘, free for both App Store that for Play Store.