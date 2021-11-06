Pay attention to this new SMS that runs in the name of Poste Italiane: it is phishing

Yet another phishing attempt in circulation, this time linked to a possible account with Italian post. These days it may happen that you receive an SMS like the one below, but be careful: your account does not have any anomalies, so do not click on the link and do not enter any data.

Yet another phishing in progress: be careful

Unfortunately we must see how scam SMS are written in an increasingly correct way (beyond a couple of not too macroscopic errors), as well as the copy of the real sites to which the links refer. Here is the SMS that is coming in these hours, which of course has nothing to do with PosteInfo of Poste Italiane:

ATTENTION! An unrecognized device is linked to your Online account. If you deny this access, follow the procedure:

Clicking on the link – what that you never have to, for security – a copy of the portal for access to the Poste Italiane account opens: just enter your username and password for the latter to be stolen and used for illegal purposes.

Don’t listen to these scammers: no bank or other financial operator will ever ask for your details in this way. In the event of doubtful communications, you can always contact the credit institution by telephone to ask for clarification. I recommend: spread the word to friends and relatives perhaps less accustomed to technology, as they are the most at risk.

Have you also received an SMS similar to the one above in the last few days? Let us know yours in the usual box.

