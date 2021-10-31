pay attention to what you bring to the table

Diet for high cholesterol: how does it work and what role does nutrition play in fighting hypercholesterolomy?

This pathology it can have a dietary and a genetic component (in some cases both). In fact, it is estimated that in the last 30 years, the average cholesterol values ​​have increased by 5% in both men and women. In addition, the prevalence of hypercholesterolemia increased from 20 to 35% in men and from 24 to 37% in women. The causes are not only food but must be read in a lifestyle that is certainly more sedentary and less healthy. Power has an influence of 10-15%, with peaks of 30% in some cases, on cholesterolemia. If you do not want to jeopardize your health, therefore, it is important to learn about which foods are allowed and which are forbidden to bring to the table. The most suitable food programs for this purpose are the Mediterranean diet and its “international” declination, the Dash diet, characterized by a high consumption of legumes, fruit, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, olive oil and a low intake of red meats and cheeses, suggests the expert Dr. Francesco Macrì.

The importance of diet and food to bring to the table

About 80% of the cholesterol it is endogenous, that is, it is produced by our body, while 20% is exogenous and comes from the diet. This is why it is essential to control what you eat and bring to the table. The first rule to follow at the table is to limit products rich in cholesterol, bearing in mind that a healthy person should not introduce more than 300 milligrams a day of this nutrient.

Diet for high cholesterol: the importance of nutrition.

Nutrition plays a key role in all forms of hypercholesterolemia. In fact, in cases of high incidence of the diet on blood cholesterol values, correct the power supply becomes the first therapy to follow. Add to this the fact that staying active is just as therapeutic. In fact, playing sports, overcoming a sedentary lifestyle, not consuming alcohol and not smoking guarantee a very important plus, not to be underestimated. Eating well, healthy and balanced, cannot be neglected. In fact, this aspect of lifestyle affects especially the waistline.

What not to bring to the table to combat high cholesterol

No to snacks, snacks and sweets

The most harmful elements of all are saturated trans fats, i.e. those contained in margarines, hydrogenated oils, refined vegetable oils, saturated vegetable oils (palm and rapeseed), nuts and processed foods (such as snacks, sweets, frankfurters, cold cuts, chips, fried, frozen breaded products, soup preparations). In fact, they increase the level of LDL cholesterol, the so-called “bad cholesterol”, which contributes to the formation, inside the blood vessels, of atherosclerotic plaques, which hinder circulation and increase the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, a reduction in the consumption of trans fats is associated with an increase in HDL cholesterol, which is instead “good”, as it transports LDL cholesterol to the liver, where it is eliminated. For this reason, the guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology identify the elimination of trans fats from the diet as a key element in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Nì to meat and cheeses

In fact, we must also pay attention to saturated fats in general, contained mainly in

animal products and, in particular, in red meat, in fatty meat, in offal, in cheeses

fatty and seasoned. The reason? They contribute to the raising of bad cholesterol, in addition to

cause other damage to health: just think that the intake of 100 g more per day of red meat and 100 g more of processed meat (such as cured meats and sausages) is able to increase the risk of stroke by 10 and 13%. According to the guidelines for a healthy diet, the intake of saturated fatty acids must be less than 10% of the total energy, 7% in case of hypercholesterolemia. Going back to the 2000 calorie diet example, this equates to about 20-22g per day (15g for those with high cholesterol). As for dairy products, it is better to favor skimmed or semi-skimmed milk, it

low-fat yogurt and low-fat fresh cheeses, such as ricotta, flakes

milk, first salt. These foods are also important for reaching the daily requirement of calcium, equal to 1,000-1,2000 mg, which has a positive role on the health of the skeleton and represents a protective factor against stroke.

Yes to olive oil and fish

Unsaturated fats, on the other hand, are beneficial as they lower the cholesterol level and protect

the cardiovascular system. «In detail, in a standard diet it is good to introduce, according to the

your energy needs, at least 20-40 g per day, equal to about 2-4 tablespoons, of oil

extra virgin olive oil, better raw, which has an excellent impact on health and at least 2 servings

(about 150 g each) a week of fresh fish, rich in omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids,

beneficial substances on several levels ». Prefer, if possible, blue and fatty fish, therefore, anchovies, anchovies, sardines, skipjack, cod, mackerel, salmon. And the eggs? It is true that they contain cholesterol, but they are also rich in good acids and noble proteins: in principle, those who are healthy can eat 2 to 4 of them a week.

Green light for vegetables and cereals

Green light, then, for fruit, vegetables, legumes and cereals. They represent an important source of fiber, a nutrient capable of limiting the intestinal absorption of fats and reducing the risk of the main chronic diseases. Furthermore, plant-based foods contain many other substances that are precious for our health, such as antioxidants, water, vitamins and mineral salts.

Diet for high cholesterol: lifestyle change. For this reason, healthy people are advised to consume every day:

– 2-3 medium-sized fruits (150 g) such as an apple or orange;

– 3 portions of 150 g of vegetables;

– 1-2 portions of 80 g of pasta, brown rice, brown basmati rice or, better still, cereals

in whole grains such as spelled, oats, barley, kamut, buckwheat and their derivatives (such as

bread).

Yes also to red rice: it acts in a similar way to statins, the most used drugs to fight hypercholesterolemia.

Finally, remember to introduce at least 2-3 portions of legumes per week (one portion is even

150g if fresh or soaked and 50g if dry).

1. People of normal weight can eat 30g per day of oilseeds and non-dried fruit

salty, such as walnuts, almonds, cashews: they help raise HDL cholesterol and a

reduce LDL and are able to lower cardiovascular risk by up to 30%.

2.If you have no weight problems, go ahead for a square of dark chocolate per day:

keeps cholesterol under control, is good for the cardiovascular system and is rich in

antioxidants that have a protective role on health.

3. Always prefer fresh products to preserved ones.

4. Seed oils (such as sunflower, corn, peanut) are fine as seasonings, better

if used raw.

5. How to prefer cooking methods: boiling, stewing, steaming, traditional oven cooking

and in the microwave.

6.Limit sugary drinks and soft drinks, simple sugars, salt and foods that

they contain them (read the nutritional labels carefully: the item “of which sugars” must

be as low as possible).

7. Get at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week (the

walking): this is the best way to raise HDL cholesterol. In addition, both the

total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol.

8. Achieve and / or maintain a healthy weight through proper nutrition e

adequate and constant physical activity. If necessary, contact qualified professionals.

9. Getting all the elements you need from your diet is the best way. However, in

some specific cases, on the advice of your doctor or dietician you can use supplements,

for example those based on phytosterols.