Mineral salts are essential for the body and sodium is one of the most abundant in our body. 40% of this substance is present in the blood while the rest is found in cartilage and bone tissues. A healthy body requires a correct dosage of sodium, especially in the blood. An excess of this element in the body can lead to physical imbalances which could also be the sign of more serious health problems.

Valuable allies who can also become dangerous

The minerals in our body are divided into two broad categories, macrominerals and trace minerals. Trace minerals are present in small quantities in our body. Their deficiency can lead to serious imbalances for humans. For example, zinc deficiency can lead to some serious ailments for the body.

Man needs large quantities of macrominerals and even the lack of one of these elements can create disturbances to our organism. However, the opposite is also true. An excess of one of these substances can not only create problems for the body but can also lead to serious diseases. The excess of a mineral in the human body can cause serious problems for the organism. This rule also applies to sodium.

Sodium is one of the most abundant minerals in the human body. Its presence is essential for maintaining a hydro-saline balance. One of its main functions is to promote the transmission of nerve impulses. An adult has about 90 grams of this element distributed in the body. The daily sodium requirement for a person varies between 0.6 grams and 3.5 grams per day.

The body gets sodium through food. Red and white meats, eggs, fish, are rich in sodium which, on the other hand, is scarce in foods of plant origin. Even cured meats and sausages in general, like many of the preserved foods, are very rich in sodium.

Pay attention to what you eat because the excess of this mineral could damage the heart and arteries but also the kidneys and eyes

The modern diet tends to make excessive use of this mineral often. An excessive consumption of sodium over time, can make it difficult for the body to dispose of it. So you need to be very careful what you eat. Excess of this substance could increase water retention and blood pressure, opening the door to the risk of hypertension. The increase in blood pressure, in turn, could put the cardiovascular system – the heart and arteries – at risk. A diet that is excessively rich in sodium and prolonged over time, could also put other organs at risk, such as the kidneys and eyes.

The body may exhibit symptoms to signal excess sodium in the body. Nausea and vomiting as well as fever and also possible convulsions in extreme cases, can be the indicators of an excessive presence of this mineral.

To keep the sodium level under control, doctors recommend a varied and balanced diet, also rich in fruit and vegetables. They also advise against adding salt to dishes.

Deepening

