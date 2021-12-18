The alarm comes from the Pradeo site about the danger of some applications: pay close attention to this, there is a malware inside

New alerts arrive regarding some smartphone applications which may contain malware that is harmful to our devices. The French site Pradeo, in fact, it raises the alarm to all navigators and speaks of a type of malware called “Joker“.

It would be a “money-eating”Which would endanger the affected smartphones and their owners’ money. The application is now under observation and your utmost attention is recommended. Here’s what kind of malware it is “Joker” and which one application we’re talking about.

“Joker”: the money-eating malware hiding in the Color Message application

The alarm raised by the French site Pradeo speaks of a real one malware contained in a famous application. The money-eating virus has been dubbed “Joker” and now it’s scary. Internet users are warned.

The application is called Color Message, and is software for android smartphone used for download wallpapers and emojis for instant messaging applications, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. The alarm was raised by the French Pradeo who claimed to have reported the dangerousness of the application directly to Google.

The advice for owners of smartphones with Android technology, therefore, is to avoid downloading the application on your device. If it is already present on the phone, it is necessary uninstall application immediately.

How Joker malware works

Despite the news of the danger of the “Color Message” app both of these days, the Joker malware it is not totally unknown. It is indeed a program that succeeds in infiltrate in users’ devices, insinuating itself within applications hardly suspected.

Once the “infected” application is downloaded, Joker enters background mode and activate paid services, using i personal data of users. Let’s talk about information such as message content and contact list. This way it manages to adhere to subscription services who withdraw money directly from the credit on the card.

Attention, if you have verified that your device is infected with Joker, don’t just uninstall the offending application. Indeed, it is advisable to format the smartphone, as the malware remains inside the phone even if the application is uninstalled.