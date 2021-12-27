pay half today

Christmas has passed and we have all opened our presents. But as is well known, very often we forget some gift and we must immediately run for cover. How to go about finding some device still on sale and with a fast enough shipping? Simple: ask Amazon for help. And the e-commerce platform comes to our rescue with a bomb offer: the top-of-the-range Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on promotion at € 109.90, with one discount on the recommended price of 45%. Practically today you pay half the price.









You have to be quick to take advantage of the offer, because it could end at any moment: the product is in great demand. The Fitbit Versa 2 it is not a recent smartwatch (it has been out for a few years now), but it is still able to have its say and integrates all the features you are looking for in a smart watch. Such as monitoring of health and physical activity as well as personal well-being. Furthermore, Fitbit Versa 2 integrates Alexa and allows you to check smartphone notifications and WhatsApp messages directly on the screen.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: the features

Fitbit Versa 2 is a smartwatch suitable for both everyday life and physical activity. There are dozens of applications that can be installed through the store, including all the most important ones for monitoring workouts. The smartwatch screen is large enough and provides all the main information: from the heart rate, to the steps taken to the calories burned. In addition, the dial can be customized between hundreds available on the Fitbit app.

As mentioned there is no lack of applications for the health monitoring. The heart rate can always be checked, 24 hours a day, and there is a dedicated app for it too blood oxygen saturation. For the health of your body there are also features to improve psycho-physical well-being and reduce daily stress. Fitbit Versa 2 it is also a sports smartwatch with over 20 goal-based workouts: you can choose between classic running, cycling, yoga and many other exercises. All collected data can be checked on the smartphone.

The smartwatch can also be used for contactless payments thank you Fitbit Pay app. The battery lasts up to 6 days.

Fitbit Versa 2 on offer: discount and price

One of best offers available right now on Amazon. There are no other words to describe the Fitbit Versa 2, on offer on the e-commerce site at a price of 109,90 €, 45% less than the list price. Buying it today saves a good 90 €. The offer concerns the Fitbit Versa 2 in pink color, while for the black model you have to spend 10 € more (in this case the discount is 40%).

