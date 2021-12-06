pay in bitcoin for your shopping from big brands

On October 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin manifesto, describing the functioning and philosophy of a new “peer-to-peer virtual currency”.

13 years have passed and today there are over 14,368 cryptocurrencies for a total capitalization that has reached approximately $ 2,632,074,715,591, of which 62% of today’s Market CAP is in the hands of only two cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and Ether, where the first holds 43.3% and the second 19.1% (Sources: CoinMarketCap).

Cryptocurrencies and bitcoin, in particular, have come a long way, clearing the subject even among the elite of finance and among the representatives of the States.

El Salvador, in October 2021, was the first state to approve bitcoin as an official currency and it was news a few hours ago that the country’s government seems willing to build a real city of Bitcoins, where no income taxes will be applied. , property or capital gains.

Brazil could be the second Latam country to legislate on the matter, given that the legislative process has begun to approve the bill that plans to make cryptocurrencies an “official” payment in the country.

All these illustrative data make us understand that the attention and perception of the issue relating to cryptocurrencies is evolving positively impacting the daily use of the same, in particular with a pervasiveness of bitcoins.

Also in Italy, Millennials and Generation Z are increasingly closer to the world of cryptocurrencies, pushed to invest in solutions more akin to their way of life, such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain, compared to traditional investment options.

This sensitivity to the crypto phenomenon on the part of the new generations triggers the birth of Exchange Made in Italy in our country, to allow cryptocurrency / fiat transactions and exchanges, in complete safety, but not only. The go-to-market strategy, in some cases, also provides for the offer of particular services, designed taking into account the experiences that the user has already made their own in terms of usability, adding, however, innovation and above all the possibility of start getting familiar with crypto transactions.

Using virtual currencies in the real economy in a totally safe and transparent way is the main novelty of Crypto Smart Market, the first peer-to-peer payment method through cryptocurrencies in Italy and Europe.

Crypto Smart Market was made by Crypto Smart, Italian Exchange company, founded by Umbrian entrepreneurs Alessandro Frizzoni, Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Massimo Zamporlini and Alice Ubaldi. The innovative application represents an absolute novelty in the European cryptocurrency landscape.

Crypto Smart Market works through digital gift cards.

By accessing the site cryptosmart.it, in the section Market, it is possible to buy the gift cards of the best brands of the Italian large distribution, from electronics to clothing, without any intermediation.

The user, after registering, has the possibility to choose among many brands, to be identified, to speed up the search, even through product categories.

Among the brands in evidence we mention OVS, Coin, GameStop, volagratis, Brico io, Alpitour, Nike, Hotelgift, H&M, Pam Panorama, Gioielli DOP, Carrefour, Tamoil, Unieuro, Q8, Zalando, Trenitalia and Ikea.

After selecting the brand and the value of the desired digital gift card from those available, enter the phone number and make the payment in bitcoin.

The code (PIN) for the use of the gift card will be sent via SMS to the beneficiary, who can immediately start buying what they want, both online and in thousands of big brand stores.

Given the approach of Christmas and in any case on any occasion there is the possibility of giving a digital gift card of the value you prefer. Once you have confirmed your choice, just enter the phone number of the recipient of the digital gift card and the recipient will receive the SMS with the code (PIN) for using the same card.

Within 24 hours of receiving the SMS, the digital gift card will be active and it will be possible to start buying what you want both online and in the points of sale of the brands, partners of Crypto Smart.

The digital gift card can be spent both in a single solution and on several occasions until the credit runs out.

“We wanted to create a service that can make cryptocurrencies usable in everyday life – he said Alessandro Ronchi, Crypto Smart founder – This is to all intents and purposes a new payment method that will revolutionize the consumer’s perception of cryptocurrencies, gradually increasing the level of trust and credibility in an instrument that is still little known and about which many still harbor doubts “.

Crypto Smart offers the possibility to buy, sell and hold the main cryptocurrencies and digital assets in maximum security and transparency, distinguishing itself for being a service suitable for non-professionals and in general for all those who want to approach the world of cryptocurrencies for the first time.

