pay parity is finally law!

Turnaround in Italy: the Senate says yes and wage equality becomes law! Let’s find out what the application of this decree materially implies.

Great news for Italian workers: yesterday in Senate it was finally approved the bill that imposes equal pay between the sexes. Two weeks after the passage to the Chamber, the Palazzo Madama Labor Commission has voted unanimously in favor of this law which represents a great step forward in the battle waged daily in Italy and in the rest of the world against the gender pay gap, or the gender pay inequality.

What does the law on equal pay?

But what will entail in concrete application of this law? With this provision for equal opportunities, not only will it come the hiring of female staff is encouraged in companies but these will even be able to enjoy contribution relief up to 50 thousand euros, once theirs have been proven commitment to tackle discrimination it’s at protect the rights of female workers, through fair wages and the introduction of policies that establish the right balance between life and work.

Also, the realities in which they are employed more than 50 employees they will have to provide one every two years “Certification of gender equality” in which the measures taken by employers with regards to opportunities for growth in the company, equal wages, protection of motherhood and, more generally, the contractual conditions of workers.

If, on the one hand, a prize for companies that will concretely commit to adopting these measures, on the other hand there will be sanctions, like fines of up to 5 thousand euros for those who falsify the data or do not communicate them at all.

“A fundamental step towards the complete overcoming of gender inequalities”

Chiara Gribaudo and Valeria Fedeli, the deputies who have promoted the bill for wage equality, celebrated the inestimable value of an event like the one that happened yesterday in the Senate, declaring that: “With today’s definitive go-ahead, our country accomplishes a step of fundamental importance towards complete overcoming gender inequalities, the increase in female employment, the adoption of the principle of sharing opportunities and responsibilities at work and in the family ”. The two policies also highlighted how the extraordinary speed with which the design was approved (just 15 days) is the demonstration “of the urgency and concreteness that the current Parliament wanted to recognize at the intersection between the two fundamental axes for the exit from the pandemic crisis and for the growth of the country: work and gender equality”, finally reiterating comand “without de facto equality between women and men there can never be economic recovery or sustainable and innovative development”.

Worldwide, women earn on average 39% less than men

We recall, in fact, that, as reported by theInternational Labor Organization, all over the world have been 64 million women who have lost their jobs due to Covid. Furthermore, to further reiterate the need for a law like the one passed yesterday in the Senate, a report shared in 2020 from UN Development Program (“Tackling Social Norms: A Game Changer for Gender Inequalities”), according to which, in the world, women’s wages are 39% lower than men’s wages, even when the level of education of the former is significantly higher.