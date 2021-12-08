Pay slips: increases for employees (income by income)

Payroll increases are expected thanks to the effect of the contribution discount 0.8% and the revision of income brackets and deductions. In particular, for workers with the lowest stipulation, i.e. between 17 thousand and 38 thousand euros per year, there is talk of a net growth of up to 409 euros per year, while for those who earn from 38 thousand up to 50 thousand euros per year , the remodeling of the personal income tax rates alone will lead to 944 euros per year.

This is what the Draghi government intends to do to reduce the tax wedge, carrying out the measures that will be effective starting from 2022. The work, in any case, is not yet finished, given that the executive is still filing some things, especially to fix certain problems relating to the new system of tax deductions . Hence the decision to postpone that amendment that was expected yesterday in the Budget Committee of the Senate. The plan, in any case, is already in sight, and combines a first tax phase and a second contributory one. Everything to intervene on the tax wedge.

Income interventions

As a first step, the government intends to act through the review of the income brackets, related tax rates and tax deductions. A measure that will mainly affect the middle class.

Furthermore, with the contribution discount of 0.8% for the share to be paid by the workers, the executive will further intervene on the reduction of the wedge. However, this is a measure that will remain valid only for the year 2022, and will concern those bands of annual income between 15 thousand and 35 thousand euros, with a salary gross, therefore, between 17,250 and 38 thousand euros. Those workers, therefore, who currently pay a contribution of 9.19%, will see the percentage drop to 8.39% in 2022.

The simulations

In his examination, the sun 24 hours gives some interesting examples on pay slips. An advantage of some importance can be seen in those incomes of around 17,250 euros per year, equal to 1,326 euros gross per month (13 monthly payments). In this case, the identified growth (net, not gross) is equal to 409 euros (318 euros obtained thanks to the tax regime and 90 euros relating to the 0.8% discount).

As income progresses, the contribution discount also increases, while the tax advantage decreases. It follows that for those incomes equal, for example, to 25 thousand euros, the net benefit is equal to 263.74 euros, and half of it is due precisely to the contribution discount. When an annual income of 31 thousand euros is reached, the tax advantage drops to 133.74 euros, and is entirely due to the contribution discount.

In the study analyzed, one realizes in substance that those 1.5 billion introduced by the executive as additional financial resources go to act on those income brackets less affected by the reduction of personal income tax rates. From 38 thousand euros onwards, the contribution equal to 0.8% will no longer intervene, but the revision of the income brackets and tax deductions will have a greater impact. Those who receive an income equal to or close to 40 thousand euros, therefore, will obtain a net benefit of about 944 euros per year.