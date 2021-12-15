Pay slips, increases up to € 2,200 in 2022: who does it concern

For the next year, taxes and payrolls will change for various categories. For some, an important increase is expected

The paychecks of many Italians will change from 2022. The country is in a phase of change as often happens after crises. A pandemic, as well as so many other events that leave their mark on a system, is making up watershed. Wages will change, the prices of many raw materials and even consumer goods will change, many will change jobs with sectors that will be incentivized and others that will struggle for a while longer.

State, they change paychecks and careers

One of the categories that will see changes is that of the public sector. An increase in the payslips but not only related to the taxation that will go down a bit for everyone. For the state will also change the way of making a career and having shots forward. Aran has already prepared the proposal to the government which provides for an average increase in the salaries of state officials of 4.15%.

Going to the point, the increases in the paycheck will go from 60 euros per month for employees in the first bracket ai 114 monthly for those who are in the third. Basically, the increases will go from 800 euros per year for those who work in the first bracket a 2200 euros nodded for those in third place. As for the career shots these will be made easier. According to the Aran proposal.

In some cases, in fact, it will be enough to have the seniority of service to move from one area to another without necessarily having the qualification. Generally speaking, the merit for a percentage of 40% and seniority for the remainder. A way also to encourage public employment by offering a stimulus to the quality of work.