Pay with Shiba Inu Token

Despite not too bright market performance in the past two weeks, the adoption of $ SHIB by traders of a certain thickness continues. The latest news in this sense is the one that comes from Newegg, a leading American online retailer of computer parts and components, consoles and video games.

According to what was released yesterday by the company – the integration of $ SHIB in systems of payment of the company, thus joining other large companies such as AMC, the cinema chain that made the Shibarmy the same promise.

Newegg joins a long list of retailers who will soon be using $ SHIB

The news coming from the commercial world is more than that interesting for Shiba Inu Coin. The cinema chain AMC has confirmed long ago that it will be added to its payment systems, while just before the weekend it arrived, via its official Twitter account, too Newegg.

Coming soon on Newegg… $ SHIB

Unequivocal message because it comes from the official account, which has been retweeted more than 5,000 times, a sign that the community of $ SHIB it is among the strongest and most cohesive also on social networks.

It will not be just these two companies

There is a fact that many do they ignore regarding the acceptance of $ SHIB as a payment method. That is the fact that with AMC it will actually be placed in BitPay, a company that provides payment infrastructure crypto to thousands of companies and which is also in great expansion.

This move, although it will serve in principle ad AMC, will be another great vehicle of adoption from $ SHIB as a payment cryptocurrency, particularly in the United States, where the group is certainly stronger.

Great news from Newegg, but the focus today is elsewhere

The news of the acceptance of $ SHIB from Newegg is certainly important, but not the news of the week, which remains the announcement of Shytoshi Kusama on Shiba Inu game and multiverse.

A project that has actually already been started and that will forever change the cards on the table in the world of $ SHIB. App first and metaverse then, following the cycle that is today (we will talk about it later in the day) among the strongest on the market.

A series of responses, these, to those who accused the project of slow rug pull, that is, to be a scam which, however, would have chosen a time horizon to turn out to be a little longer than usual. With all due respect also some colleagues who continue to consider him only a meme token.