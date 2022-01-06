“Pay your taxes in France!”

What was supposed to be a simple contest created to make fans more involved has turned into a sensational own goal for the Instagram account French of Amazon Prime Video. Published on December 29, the post that had as a background subject Queen Maeve, one of the characters from the television series The Boys, one of the most popular exclusive productions in the Amazon catalog.

In this post it was indicated that the most appreciated comment among those written by users would become the biography of the Instagram profile itself. A fairly harmless initiative, at least on paper, but which instead unleashed the irony of the public. In fact, the most popular comment immediately became “We promise that we will pay taxes in France”, which received a flood of likes and shares, being repeated by hundreds of users.

As they say in these cases the patch was even worse than the hole, as the profile managers selected as a winning comment to run for cover “Daddy’s Home”, the title of a 2015 film starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell, ignoring or eliminating the comments against the American giant. However, users have not given up and still continue to storm the post with the same comment.

The transalpine online newspaper France Inter he defined it as a typical example of the “Streisand effect”, a phenomenon that is created when “you try to hide a message, making it even more visible”. A boomerang effect that will surely be remembered for a long time as an example of bad communication.

Last November, Amazon announced that it had paid more than 600 million euros in taxes, but with a turnover of over 7 billion, but paid no corporate tax, which as revealed by the Guardian it does not do in any European state, despite a turnover of 44 billion euros throughout the old continent. Situation that the French users have certainly not escaped.

Amazon and France: a difficult relationship

It is not the first time that the giant founded by Jeff Bezos has encountered difficulties in France. During the first phase of the pandemic, a French court ruling fined and closed Amazon warehouses due to workers’ conditions, deemed unsafe in times of pandemic. Last year the French data protection agency, the CNIL, fined the company for illegal use of cookies tracking. Since last fall, the French government has also imposed a minimum shipping price on all books sold through e-commerce, to help bookstores in difficulty.

