pay your workers better – Corriere.it

The letter came a few days after BlackRock said it had exceeded $ 10 trillion under management. Now the world’s largest money manager alone manages more resources than all hedge funds, private equity and venture capital funds combined. one of the main shareholders is any large and medium-sized American listed company and a large part of the European and Italian ones. From this position Larry Fink, founder and CEO of BlackRock, is sending its annual letter to the CEOs of all the companies in which it invests today. There are tens of thousands in the world, including Piazza Affari. And not a formal letter, but a precise vision of capitalism, of the relations between workers and companies and of the energy transformation in progress, expressed in eight very dense pages. His text is a program on globalization after the pandemic, dominated by a concept expressed by Fink for the first time: the end of the season in which employees, especially those with low or intermediate qualifications, could be paid the bare minimum. time for top executives to listen to their needs, says the man who is now unquestionably considered the king of Wall Street.

The revolution of work Fink writes today knowing that he is not only the most influential man in the global financial system, but an advisor to presidents, prime ministers and a strong voice on the boards of a large number of large companies in dozens of countries. In his letter he states: No relationship has undergone more changes due to the pandemic than that between employers and employees. In the United States and the United Kingdom, the dismissal rate is at an all-time high.

The reference to the dubbed phenomenon The Big Quit (The great abandonment) because it is mostly employees who choose to leave. Fink (68), the son of a shoe salesman from Van Nuys, an anonymous Los Angeles district in the San Fernando Valley, is self-made, always close to the Democrats, but asking CEOs for more attention for workers is not doing politics. Search – he explains – a more advanced equilibrium in capitalism because the pandemic has turbo-charged an evolution of globalization.

Precisely in the United States we are witnessing one of the greatest wage increases in recent decades – he writes – and it is positive that workers are seizing these new opportunities.



The new relationship between employees and companies According to Fink, this wave of innovations in the relationship between employees and companies will last. Around the world, employees are demanding more from their employers, including greater flexibility and more meaningful jobs. Not surprisingly, continues the head of BlackRock, the CEOs are faced with a radically different paradigm. The norm was for employees to go to the office five days a week. There was rarely any talk of mental health in the workplace, and the wages of low- and middle-income workers barely rose.

But now Larry Fink’s clear conclusion: That world no longer exists. And for him, who founded BlackRock from scratch in 1988 with a handful of colleagues, well that’s it. According to him, today, the increased demands of workers on their employers are an essential trait of effective capitalism because they foster prosperity and create a more competitive climate for talent.

Substance is the patron of what today is the largest investment vehicle in the world is convinced that the pandemic has created a caesura: the market economy sees its equilibrium shift in favor of the needs – wages and work organization – of labor. Companies that do not adapt to this new reality and do not comply with the requests of their employees do so at their own risk, writes Fink to the CEOs of the companies in which BlackRock is a shareholder. Workforce turnover increases expenses, lowers productivity and erodes corporate culture and memory.

The green transition (without fanaticism) In his letter two years ago, Fink said for the first time that climate risk was becoming a risk for investment as well. But this time he goes into detail, also talking about the contradictions of the green revolution. We must be honest and admit that, today, ecological products often cost more – he writes -. Breaking down this overcharge will be essential to be able to put into practice an orderly and just transition. This is why Larry Fink continues to encourage investments aimed at decarbonising, yes, when he says: The next thousand unicorns (companies that go from zero to one billion, ed) will not be search engines or social media, but start-ups that help the world to decarbonise itself.

The sources of energy and the balance to be rediscovered For the BlackRock boss he warns against radicalism and forward escapes, which for him risk being counterproductive. Therefore it is too early for him to accelerate the exit from the consumption of hydrocarbons. Before arriving at a ‘green’ world we will have to go through several shades of brown and green – he writes -. For example, in ensuring the continuity of affordable energy supplies, traditional fossil fuels such as natural gas will play an important role during the transition. Reliable energy sources and affordable prices are the only way for Fink to have a fair and just green economy and avoid social conflict. Also for this reason the BlackRock boss finds the choice made by valid Eni and other oil & gas majors not to give in to pressure from a part of public opinion and not to sell their fields in the emerging and developing world to less transparent and responsible local companies. Divestment from entire sectors or the shift of carbon-intensive activities from public to private markets will not result in the achievement of the net zero emissions target – concludes Fink -. And BlackRock does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a strategy.

Source link