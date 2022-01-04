Change the rules in 2022 to request the payment to installments of their own folders. In fact, the “buffer” concessions put in place to help taxpayers a to pay the debts with the tax authorities during one of the hardest phases of the pandemic and the failure to pay 5 installments is enough to forfeit the extension plan.

The threshold of the € 60,000 of debt for the presentation of documents certifying the state of economic difficulty.

But it’s not just this parameter that changes: let’s take stock of the rules to ask for the installment payments of one’s own debt in 2022.

Payables to the tax authorities, the rules for paying bills in installments in 2022 change

Goodbye to the facilities to pay the bills in installments

To be precise, there are no new rules for asking for the installment payments of their own folders, but the old parameters return to effect. The concessions introduced with the Ristori decree (Legislative Decree 137/2020) were in force until 31 December 2021, which allowed access to much simpler installments thanks to:

a tolerance of 10 unpaid installments;

the debt threshold was raised from 60 to 100 thousand euros;

upon request it is not necessary to present the documentation certifying the state of economic difficulty.

At that point the taxpayer could obtain automatic admission to the ordinary extension of up to 6 years, with 72 installments. These more flexible rules were in effect until December 31, 2021 and were not extended. Those who did not ask to pay their debt in installments by the deadline of the old year therefore remained outside the facility: let’s see the rules in force in 2022.

Folders, the rules for paying in installments change in 2022: debts up to 60,000 euros

Starting from 1 January 2022 there are no more concessions put in place by the Ristori decree and we go back to the old parameters.

This means that the maximum debt threshold of 60,000 euros to get one automatic payment by installments, that is, the citizen will not have to present the documents certifying the economic difficulty. That is: up to 60,000 euros you can get the installment directly online by using the “Installment now” service in the reserved area or through the specific pec addresses shown in the installment model.

It will be necessary to declare the temporary situation of objective difficulty without adding any documentation. In this case, you go to the ordinary plan which allows you to pay the debt up to a maximum of 72 installments (6 years) with constant or increasing installments based on the preference expressed.

Just do not pay 5 installments, even if not consecutive, and the extension plan is forfeited.

REQUEST OR EXTENSION OF INSTALLMENTS ACCORDING TO AN ORDINARY PLAN WITH MAXIMUM 72 INSTALLMENTS – AMOUNTS UP TO 60,000 EUROS Click here to download the file.

How to request payment in installments for debts over 60,000 euros

For the amounts exceeding 60,000 euros installments can be requested by submitting an application using the specific certified e-mail addresses shown in the model. In this case, however, you will have to attach your ISEE to certify the temporary situation of objective economic difficulty.

If the request is accepted, you access the ordinary plan which allows you to pay the debt up to a maximum of 72 installments (6 years) with constant or increasing installments based on the preference expressed.

Thanks to the innovations introduced by the Relaunch decree, it is possible to submit an application for installments for sums still due also the subjects for which the ineffectiveness of scrapping-ter, balance and write-off and facilitated definition of EU resources has been determined, due to failure, insufficient or late payment of the amounts due in the 2019. The facility is valid for debts both below and above the 60,000 euro threshold.

REQUEST OR EXTENSION OF INSTALLMENTS ACCORDING TO AN ORDINARY PLAN WITH MAXIMUM 72 INSTALLMENTS – AMOUNTS OVER 60,000 EURO Click here to download the file.

Extension of the existing installment plan

For taxpayers who have an installment plan in place (from which they therefore have not lapsed) and who find that their economic condition worsens, it is possible to ask to extend the payment times of the installments.

There extension can only be requested once and can be:

ordinary , up to a maximum of further 72 installments (6 years);

, up to a maximum of further 72 installments (6 years); extraordinary, up to a maximum of 120 installments (10 years).

For the extension request it is necessary to submit a motivated request stating that, following the granting of the installments, there has been a worsening of the temporary situation of objective economic difficulty.

All the details can be viewed on the specific page of the Revenue Agency-Collection.