Paycheck bonus, users change and how to get it

What are the changes that affect the so-called Paycheck Bonus and when will they become operational. Also how much is this measure.

Paycheck bonus, the amount originally indicated as regards the disbursement of this economic measure has changed. And to change I am also recipients of the same. This was made known by the Government, which indicated the relative changes also in the access parameters of this subsidy.

The paycheck bonus adds one hundred euros by way of supplementary treatment for all those who have a low income, certified by their single ISEE replacement declaration in a maximum of 15 thousand euros per year. But in addition to this category, there is now another one.

In fact, the paycheck bonus is now also recognized in the immediately following bracket and which results in an annual income of between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros. In this case, however, specific criteria must be respected. Beginning with the need to have the deductions to which one has the right higher, in total, than the gross tax.

Paycheck bonus, what are the changes and when they trigger

In this case, a sum that amounts to a maximum of 1200 euros can be obtained. And it derives in a manner equal to what is the difference between the deductions added together and the gross tax.

You may also be interested in: How to access INPS services without SPID, the method to follow

You may also be interested in: INPS disability check, almost 1000 euros guaranteed for these situations

In essence, this does not lead to any changes for those with an ISEE which does not exceed 15 thousand euros per year. The changes are triggered for those who come immediately after, where in any case there will be a cut in the personal income tax rate.

You may also be interested in: Single check 2022, it is possible to increase the amount: how to do it

You may also be interested in: INPS check, there is a monthly subsidy without income limits: how to get it

Everything should start from next March, with 2022 also distinguishing itself for a discount of 0.8% contributions for all individuals who have a taxable salary that does not exceed 2692 euros.