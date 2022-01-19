Paycheck, here is who will lose the € 100 personal income tax bonus and who will not

The IRPEF reform also changes the rules for the 100 euro bonus, the former Renzi bonus which initially was 80 euro

The IRPEF reform is one of the great innovations envisaged by the 2022 budget law. The objective is to gradually lighten the tax burden on families and the middle class. The cut consists in a reduction of personal income tax deductions in paychecks for employees and retirees. As for the self-employed, the cut will be made concrete with a reduction in the rates that have gone from 5 to 4.

Bonus 100 euros, who will have it and who will not

As for the “old” bonus of 100 euros of supplementary treatment in the paycheck, there will be some news. In the meantime, this is the former Renzi bonus of 80 euros which subsequently became 100 euros, taking on the name of supplementary treatment. The cut in the personal income tax on the paycheck will absorb the 100 euro bonus. However, some will continue to feel it. The difference a will make the income. Up to income par a 15 thousand euro per year the 100 euro bonus is confirmed.

Read also: Revenue Agency: what happens in the event of a sanction

Another certainty concerns the income above i 28 thousand euros per year. For them the 100 euro bonus will be eliminated. It is not yet clear, however, what will happen to the incomes that lie between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros. It will probably be received in the paycheck but in reduced form until it runs out as it reaches around 28 thousand euros in annual income. Everything is regulated on the basis that the IRPEF reform has given greater facilities to the middle and upper middle classes.

Read also: 2022 tax bills: here is the new deadline for the balance

Theoretically, therefore, it will be these incomes that will lose bonus 100 euro in favor, instead of lower income categories that have received little from the concessions resulting from the cut in the personal tax. In March, when the first pay slips updated to the tax reform arrive, there will be a report.