Paycheck January 2022: Renzi bonus, Irpef. All the news

In the Budget Law 2022 Many new features have been introduced regarding the Superbonus and building bonuses, bonuses for families, but also bonuses for workers. In particular, with the approval of the new personal income tax and the passage from five to four brackets, in addition to the modification of the income requirements to obtain the Renzi 2022 bonus, also the paycheck of January 2022 is set to change.

Will the January 2022 paycheck be richer? For many workers, yes, but this does not derive only from the new Irpef and the Renzi bonus. The payroll of employees will also weigh on cut in social security contributions to 0.8%, which will not affect future pensions.

Basically, the state takes charge of paying the saved sum to the workers, in order to make the workers’ wages heavier. Not only that: many will get nice surprises also starting from March 2022, with the arrival of thesingle and universal allowance 2022.

But let’s go in order and try to understand what are the news on the paycheck for January 2022: because it is richer, what changes with the new personal income tax and who can still get the Renzi bonus in 2022? Here’s everything you need to know!

Paycheck January 2022: will it really be higher?

Lots of news and lots of surprises: the 2022 Budget Law amazes workers and gives them one richer paycheck in January 2022. For what reason? In addition to the new four-tier personal income tax, the Renzi bonus reshaped in its requirements and the new salary increases for the various professional categories, another novelty is on the way.

As an article on the website explains the Law for allfor employees is ready one discount on contribution payments which will not impact on future retirement. This is a very small part (equal to 0.8%) of contributions that the state will undertake to pay instead of the citizen (only until 31 December 2022).

In fact, the newspaper explains:

The employee will pay fewer contributions but the cut will have no repercussions tomorrow on the pension: the part that the worker saves goes to the state.

In short, a sort of gift for all workers public sector and private sector employeesvalid only until December 2022. But not everyone will be able to get this benefit. Let’s see together who it is and how it works.

Paycheck January 2022: all the news and what changes

Above all, employees will rejoice in the many innovations arriving in 2022, but even self-employed and retired people will not have any nasty surprises.

The first novelty that employees will find in the pay slip for January 2022, we have already anticipated it, it is a higher amount thanks to reduction of fixed deductionslinked to the payments of social security contributions starting from January 1, 2022.

Not everyone will be able to benefit from this “discount”: only employees – public or private – with an income not exceeding € 35,000 (this means that the monthly salary must not exceed € 2,692 for 13 months) will be able to hope to see a richer envelope. The facility should also include parasubordinate workers (with third-level co.co.co contract). On the other hand, domestic collaborators will be excluded from the reduction of the deductions.

And the news does not end there! From 1 January 2022 came into force the new IRPEF reformwhich he reduced from five to four rates are availableleaving unchanged (or almost) the no tax area. All this could have slight repercussions on the paycheck in January and February 2022, but the effects will certainly be seen from March and April 2022, when adjustments will be made to cover the previous months.

Finally, one of the items most appreciated by workers is the Renzi bonus in paycheck, or the supplementary treatment that allows you to obtain 100 euros more every month on the paycheck of employees. But not everyone will receive it this year …

All these innovations will then add up to a further surprise for all workers – employees, self-employed, and unemployed – who have dependent children: the single and universal check arrives from March 2022. But we will explain all this in detail at the end of our article.

Paycheck January 2022: who earns with the new Irpef

Let’s go into more detail and try to understand how the new personal income tax works and what changes with the reduction from five to four tax rates: who really gains from it?

Let’s start by specifying the new brackets, namely:

23% for incomes under 15 thousand euros;

25% for incomes between 15 thousand and 28 thousand euros (cut of two percentage points);

35% for incomes between 28 thousand and 50 thousand euros (cut of three percentage points);

43% for incomes exceeding 50 thousand euros.

The “no tax area“, Or the threshold below which no taxes are to be applied, has remained fixed at 8,174 euros for employeesrose to 5,550 euros for the self-employed (+700 euros) and increased to 8,500 euros for pensioners (+326 euros).

At the same time, however, some rates have been lowered: in relation to the second bracket it has dropped from 27% to 25%, while in the third bracket the rate has gone from 38% to 35%. What does all this imply?

For employees, income is assimilated if the threshold is between € 28,000 and € 40,000. But the most important differences will concern bonuses and withholdings, favoring medium-high incomes.

To cite a practical example, let us consider the table of Corriere della Sera, which estimates a gain of 158 euros in paychecks “for tax income of 10 thousand euros”, while there will be an additional 422 euros for those who have an income of 15 thousand a year. There will even be thresholds of € 1,143 in earnings against a declared income of € 40,000 and € 990 for those who declare € 50,000 of income. The benefit runs out around the threshold of 55 thousand euros.

Paycheck January 2022: who is entitled to the Renzi bonus?

One of the items on which workers’ attention is most concentrated is precisely the Renzi bonus, or i 100 euros more in the paycheck. Who are they entitled to in 2022?

Many thought that the supplementary treatment had been canceled in 2022, but instead the Budget Law changed the requirements and intervened in the reshaping of the beneficiaries of the Renzi bonus. What has changed?

Initially, when it was introduced, the Renzi bonus allowed you to get 80 euros in paychecks, but over the years the figure has increased to 100 euros in paychecks. To date, it is possible to obtain a maximum supplementary treatment of 1,200 euros per year. But not everyone will be so lucky.

In fact, only i employees with an income of less than 15 thousand euros, while the additional deduction for incomes between 28 thousand and 40 thousand has been abolished.

However, all other things being equal even those with an income of up to 28,000 euros can get the Renzi bonus on their paycheckprobably in a reduced form.

Find out now if you can get the 100 euros in paycheck even in 2022! (Details in our dedicated article). And if you don’t know how the Renzi bonus is calculated and when it is paid, you can consult our in-depth information on the subject.

Paycheck: watch out for the blow of March 2022!

And the news does not end there. Especially from the month of March the workers could find one “Bomb” in the paycheck. It will be the effect of some adjustments and the arrival of a new bonus for all families.

Even from the month of March 2022, in fact, great surprises are on the way for workers and families: from 1 January 2022 thesingle and universal checkwhose first payments are due from 15 to 21 March 2022 (for those who submitted the application promptly in the first months of 2022).

The first visible change in the paychecks of employees will be the absence of family allowances, which will empty the envelope. But that’s not bad news.

In fact, the single allowance for dependent children up to 21 years of age will replace family allowances, but will not be paid in the workers ‘pay slip: INPS will pay it directly to the beneficiaries’ current account. It will be better for deductions for children reserved for self-employed workers: some will remain even after March (find out which ones by reading our in-depth analysis).

But how does the single and universal allowance for children work? This new help is intended for families with dependent children up to 21 years of age and simplifies family bonuses, combining a whole series of previously envisaged measures (mother bonus, baby bonus, family allowance) into a single benefit. Not only that: children under 21 can request and obtain the check directly from INPS.

Each family is entitled to a different amount based on the number of dependent children and on the basis of the family ISEE: for the lowest incomes (less than 15 thousand euros) 175 euros per month, while for wealthier incomes (over 40 thousand euros) the allowance drops to 50 euros per month.

However, some surcharges for those who received family allowances, for large families, for young mothers, for disabled children, for working parents. Thanks to the INPS amount simulator, you can find out in advance how much you can get with the universal check.

But is it true that the single check 2022 can also be requested without ISEE?

Yes, but beware: families requesting this bonus without ISEE will be awarded the lowest amount, or that provided for the highest incomes. The choice is convenient if the family already has a high income, while if the income is low it would be advisable to present the ISEE to obtain an appropriate and higher amount.